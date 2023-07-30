Work carried out by the Lima commune for a modern Health Center is in its final stage

The Municipal Government of the district of Lima, reported the investments made for the strengthening of the health system in the Lima community, where significant royalty resources of about G. 500 million were allocated for the construction of a modern Health Center.

The local mayor, Abg. Juan Manuel Ávalos stressed that the construction will soon be handed over to the Ministry of Health, which for its part must equip and provide human resources to make this important investment carried out by the municipal administration useful.

This project carried out in the department of San Pedro has the approval of the Ministry of Health with the required technical specifications. The work has five hospitalization rooms, an office, a waiting room and an infirmary, as well as two warehouses for supplies.

