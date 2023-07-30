Xinjiang Speeds Up Construction with 70 Landmark Major Projects

Construction of 70 Major Projects in Xinjiang Begins, Driving Economic Growth

Xinjiang, China‘s northwest province, is currently undergoing a period of intense construction as 70 landmark major projects in the fields of energy, industry, transportation, and water conservancy infrastructure have started construction simultaneously. These projects, located in the north and south of the Tianshan Mountain, have significant investment volumes and will have a long industrial chain, bringing substantial economic growth to the region.

Among the notable projects is the construction of the Hejing Bayinbulak Airport, which will be Xinjiang’s second high-altitude airport. This project is progressing smoothly, as revealed in a drone photo taken on July 17. The scheduling meeting for major projects in Xinjiang highlighted other significant ventures, including the ultra-supercritical coal power project by PetroChina Xinjiang Oilfield Branch, Xinjiang Huineng’s coal clean and efficient utilization project, and Zijin Mining’s low-carbon parks. The total investment for these projects exceeds 180 billion yuan, with a completion goal of the third quarter.

Xinjiang Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone is witnessing the construction of Xinjiang Qiya Silicon Industry Co., Ltd., which will have an annual output of 200,000 tons of high-purity crystalline silicon. This project, with a total investment of 16 billion yuan, aims to accelerate the development of silicon-based new material industry clusters in the region.

Addressing the northwest corner of China near Alashankou port, the construction of the second line of the Jinghe-Alashankou section of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway is entering the track laying stage. This project aims to improve the customs clearance capacity and efficiency of the port. Simultaneously, the development and opening test area in Tacheng, Xinjiang, is witnessing the rapid construction of import and export assembly and assembly projects like Minshang Intelligent Electronics. These projects are expected to be completed and operational later this year.

The investment promotion group of Xinjiang Tacheng Key Development and Opening Experimental Zone stated that key projects in the Tacheng area, such as the wind power equipment manufacturing by Sany (Tacheng) Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd. and Zhongshui Fourth Bureau (Tacheng) Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., have been successfully completed and put into operation. The total investment of 7.6 billion yuan has been allocated to 43 key projects in the test area, with a yearly planned investment of 3.053 billion yuan.

Xinjiang has capitalized on the golden period of construction, with nearly 3,000 ongoing projects successfully resuming construction this year. Furthermore, 2,896 new projects have started construction, maintaining an operating rate of 95.7%. Additionally, 1,080 reserve projects have been transformed and initiated, with a conversion rate of 44%. As of now, 400 key projects in Xinjiang have seen a cumulative investment of 136.2 billion yuan, driving investment growth by 5.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Going forward, Xinjiang plans to focus on the “eight major industrial clusters”, three-dimensional transportation system, water conservation, water storage and transfer, “West-to-East gas transmission”, “Jinjiang coal transportation”, “Xinjiang power transmission”, and the improvement of people’s livelihood. These major projects demonstrate Xinjiang’s commitment to high-quality development through high-quality project construction.

