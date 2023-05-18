BANKS

Cornelia Stengel is to join the Board of Directors of the St.Galler Kantonalbank There will be three gaps in the SGKB Board of Directors in the foreseeable future. The Board of Directors proposes the lawyer Cornelia Stengel for one of the vacant positions. She works in Zurich and grew up in Eastern Switzerland.

Cornelia Stengel is to be elected to the SGKB Board of Directors in 2024. PD

The general meeting of the St.Galler Kantonalbank has just ended, and the first item on the agenda for the next has already been set: Cornelia Stengel is to be elected to the board of directors, as the bank reports. Stengel grew up in Wil. Today she works as a lawyer at the Zurich law firm Kellerhans Carrard. There she focuses on data protection and financial market law. With these topics, she is also active as a visiting professor at the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland and is a member of the management board of Swiss Fintech Innovations (SFTI).

Stengel convinces with her professional competence, especially in financial market law, emphasizes Roland Ledergerber, President of the Board of Directors. “But also because of her winning personality. She will ideally complement the Board of Directors, »says Ledergerber, according to the bank’s announcement.

SGKB thus occupies the first of three positions in the strategic management committee that will become vacant in the foreseeable future. In addition to Kurt Rüegg, who has reached the maximum term of office, the seat of Manuel Ammann, who will become Rector of the HSG, must also be filled at the 2024 AGM. A year later, Adrian Rüesch also reached his maximum term of office. With Stengel, three women will be members of the Board of Directors.