Corona vaccinations: According to the Ministry of Health, 209 claims for damages are pending

According to the Ministry of Health, 209 claims for damages are pending

On August 14, 2021, Health Minister Lauterbach tweeted about a “vaccination without side effects”. The first claims for damages are now beginning

A compensation process against Biontech begins in Rottweil on Monday. Lawyers fear that the government will bear the costs for the manufacturers and this will affect the negotiations. A left-wing politician complains that the state is fully on the side of the corporations.

In the run-up to the damages process against the vaccine manufacturer Biontech scheduled for Monday at the Rottweil district court, the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) announced the exact number of pending court claims for damages against vaccine manufacturers.

“There are currently 209 claims for damages against the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines pending in court,” said the BMG at the request of WELT AM SONNTAG.

The Ministry is also aware of the number of lawsuits because the Federal Republic of Germany largely bears the legal costs and possible claims for damages for the manufacturing companies.

The Federal Republic is obliged to do this under the contracts with the vaccine manufacturers, which the EU Commission concluded during the pandemic.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs who may have been damaged by the vaccination criticize the state assumption of costs as a disadvantage for the plaintiffs in the ongoing processes. “The state takes on a dual role in the Covid19 processes, which is problematic,” said Wiesbaden lawyer Joachim Caesar-Preller, who represents the plaintiff in the Rottweiler trial against Biontech.

The Düsseldorf lawyer Tobias Ulbrich, who claims to represent around 1,500 suspected vaccine-damaged clients, fears that the state assumption of costs will have an impact on the ongoing compensation processes.

“Hardly insurmountable phalanx of lawyers and experts”

“Due to the state payment for their lawyers, the manufacturers have not the slightest interest in making a comparison,” Ulbrich told WELT AM SONNTAG.

For Kathrin Vogler, health policy spokeswoman for the left, it is understandable “that the state has largely relieved the manufacturers of the liability risk in the pandemic situation in order to ensure that the population is supplied with vaccines”.

However, this ensures that those affected “are faced with a seemingly insurmountable phalanx of lawyers and appraisers who are pushing them into a David versus Goliath battle on behalf of the legal departments of the corporations, but at the expense of the taxpayers,” says Vogler.

In addition, Vogler criticizes “that the state is completely on the side of the corporations here and, at best, provides legal advice to the citizens after an income check”. This “exacerbates this skew and needs urgent correction,” says Vogler.

