They will hold a conversation about ‘El vallenato and Samuelito Martínez’

For Saturday, July 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the main square Rodrigo Gutiérrez, stage Pedro Nolasco Martínez, from the village of La Loma, municipality of El Paso, Cesar, as an appetizer for the 31st Samuel Song Festival Martínez, in homage to the accordion player José López and in recognition of Los Nuestros, sons of that land, the discussion ‘El vallenato and Samuelito Martínez: Stories, experiences, customs and traditions’ will be held.

In this event full of knowledge and Vallenato music, vast connoisseurs of the life and work of the unforgettable minstrel will be presenting as speakers, such as Samuel and Fabio Martínez Castro, Tomás Darío Gutiérrez Hinojosa, Fernando Bordeth Chiquillo, Álvaro Baute Sierra, Herminda Ospino Molina, Andrés Mier Cadena and Alejandro Alfonso Beleño Ochoa.

Eliana de la Ossa Bravo, president of the Samuel Martínez Muñoz Foundation, said. “The musical feat of the minstrel Samuelito Martínez is the basis of everything and it will be the occasion to make it known especially to the new generation. In addition, a great recognition will be made to a group of outstanding people who have lavished themselves on keeping the flame of Vallenato folklore alive in La Loma”.

The conversation will have several facets where everything that revolved around the minstrel that he learned from La Loma will be revealed in detail, giving the greatest dimension to his songs that were taken to the soundtrack by prominent performers such as Alfredo Gutiérrez, Jorge Oñate, Nicolás ‘Colacho’ Mendoza, Pedro García, Noel Petro, Jairo Serrano, Javier Vega and Silvestre Dangond, among others.

REGISTRATIONS UNTIL JULY 5

In that same act, the greatest recognition will be given to sons and daughters born in La Loma, who have dedicated their entire lives to exalting folklore and culture. It will be a transcendental moment where accordion players, cashiers, guacharaqueros, singers, choristers, composers, versers, poets, writers, broadcasters, journalists and cultural managers will be exalted.

It should be noted that on that day, July 8, at 8:00 in the morning, the children’s painting contest for students from La Loma will take place, between the ages of eight and 13. This event that seeks to encourage art, talent and creativity will be at the Benito Ramos Trespalacios educational institution.

Finally, it is indicated that registrations for the different contests of the 31st Samuel Martínez Song Festival will be open until Wednesday, July 5, which will be in homage to the accordion player José López, whose awards will exceed 84 million pesos, and are received through from the email: [email protected]

The contests are: professional accordion, amateur accordion, youth accordion, children’s accordion, unpublished vallenata song, costumbrista vallenata song, piqueria mayor, best children’s voice, children’s painting and folkloric-cultural samples.

