Case Cospito, a new protest mounts in Rome to support the anarchist at the Altare della Ptaria. The reactions of the political forces were immediate

The anarchists non they stop to do noise and yesterday (February 23) they scored a new blitz a support of Alfredo Cospito all’Altar of the Fatherland, in Rome. From the roof of the Victorian was unrolled and hung a banner that read “Italy tortures, with Alfredo no to 41bis“. While today (February 24) the Council chamber in the Cassation called to express themselves on appeal presented by defence dell’anarchist, on hunger strike, against the rejection of the complaint of the Surveillance court on 41 bis. Alfredo Cospito has been on hunger strike for months and was transferred from the Opera prison (Milan) to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Cospito, the lawyer: “Hunger strike because he can’t read at 41 bis”

Cospito case, the reaction of the political forces is immediate

The episode of Rieri’s afternoon in Rome aroused the indignation of political forces, starting from President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa: “Manifestation one’s own thought and also one’s own dissent is a legitimate right, but doing it this way at the Altare della Patria, a monument symbol of national unity and which honors those who sacrificed their lives for our nation is a provocation and an unacceptable outrage”.

Strong condemnation expressed by Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano: “Ho learned from news agencies news of what happened this afternoon at the Altare della Patria and I immediately telephoned the managers in charge of the site who will shortly send me a report. There desecration of the Altar of Patria constitutes a very serious actan offense to a symbolic place of national identity”.

READ ALSO: Unrest by anarchists for Cospito. Twelve suspects in various capacities

Per Paula Churchdeputy of the Brothers of Italy and group leader in the Defense Committee in the Chamber, is “The banner is unacceptable and the smoke bombs lit at the Altare della Patria are shameful by a group of demonstrators who demanded the revocation of the 41 bis for Alfredo Cospito. It is an act that I condemn with all my strength. The Altare della Patria is the heart of Italy. There, millions of Italians pay homage to the Unknown Soldier and bow down. In front of a place with a very strong historical and civil value, one can do nothing but kneel down and show due respect”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

