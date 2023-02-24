Several products have been withdrawn from the market, including mousses, cheesecakes and brownies. The warning from the Ministry of Health also and above all following the news story that saw a 20-year-old die of anaphylactic shock after eating a tiramisu.

The case of death of a girl who ate a vegan tiramisu with the presence of traces of milk not declared on the label has led to a series of recalls for the risk of unindicated allergens.

The new food has involved 18 desserts with the Mascherpa brand, including non-vegan tiramisu but also mousses, cheesecakes and brownies.

As stated in the publication in the appropriate section on the official website of the Ministry of Health, in fact, they could contain traces of allergens.

Therefore “as a precautionary measure, all people with food allergies are advised not to consume the desserts indicated and return them to the point of sale”. However, the recalled products do not pose a risk to people who do not suffer from food allergies.

What are the recalled products

Specifically, the withdrawn products are:

Forest fruit cheesecake, sold in 100 gram jars;

Mango cheesecake, sold in 100 gram jars;

Banana bread, sold in 75 gram pieces; Brownies in pieces of 90 grams;

Carrot cake in pieces of 75 grams;

Peanut cookies in pieces of 75 grams;

Double chocolate cookie in pieces of 75 grams;

Mousse three chocolates in 100 gram jars;

Ladyfingers in packs of 75 grams;

Peanut butter tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Caramel tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Classic tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Tiramisu with berries in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Mango tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Matcha tea tiramisu in jars of 100, 150 and 300 grams;

Hazelnut tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Nutella tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Pistachio tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams.

All products bear the Mascherpa brand – Name of the Producer Glg srl – Plant Headquarters Via Garibaldi, 1 Assago (Milan) and the reasons for the recalls are always the same: “Suspected presence of allergens not declared on the label“.

Anyone who had purchased the above products can return them to the store for a full refund, even without presenting the receipt.