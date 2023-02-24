Home News Drive 7 million Rolls-Royce Ghost to help meet relatives and bump into it as soon as they go out: 200,000 is gone-Fast Technology-Technology Changes the Future
When it comes to getting married, many people like to pay attention to pomp and grandeur, so the wedding car must be good. Rolls Royce with millions of dollars is becoming more and more common, but there are more and more accidents that follow.

According to @热点video reports, on February 22, when Mr. Liu from Handan, Hebei drove a Guster to pick up his friends,Collided with a stone pier just out of the community due to poor sightlines

Judging from the video taken by passers-by, this Gustave drove out of the inflatable arch and hit the stone pier isolation belt in the road, causing the right side of the front of the car to be scratched and damaged.

Mr. Liu, the party involved, introduced,I bought this car last year. The naked car cost more than 7 million yuan. It has just run 10,000 kilometers. Because the seat is low, the front of the car is long, and the fireworks decoration on the front of the car blocks the viewAs a result, the stone pier in the road was not seen at all when driving, so an accident occurred.

Mr. Liu also said that as long as the car hits someone, it’s fine. At present, the fixed damage is nearly 200,000 yuan, and it has been driven to a 4S shop for repairs.

The accident occurred in the Rolls-Royce large sedan Gust.The current domestic guide price is 5.03-5.77 million yuan, of which the long-wheelbase version exceeds 5.7 meters in lengthIt’s really hard to drive, and the bouquet on the front of the car will block the driver’s line of sight, so I would like to remind everyone that when using this kind of car as a wedding car in the future, it is best to have someone to guide you when you encounter difficult roads.

