Beating Journey to the West and Dream of Red Mansions Douban with 9.8 points: “Daming Dynasty 1566” Fengshen domestic drama

A good TV series can be passed down forever as a classic. Every summer, everyone will notice that CCTV’s “Journey to the West” will be rebroadcasted on major TV stations. This is a TV series loved by men, women and children. Dynasty 1566 is even better.

During this period of time, the ratings of “Da Ming Dynasty 1566” on Douban have been rising,The latest score has reached 9.8 points, making it the highest-rated domestic drama, with nearly 90% of the five-star praise, and the evaluation is very uniform.

Not only is it the pinnacle of domestic TV dramas, but in the entire Douban TV drama rating list, the 9.8 points of “Da Ming Dynasty 1566” are only lower than the 9.9 points of the second and third seasons of the British satirical comedy “Yes, Minister”.

“Daming Dynasty 1566” was released in 2007, directed by Zhang Li, but one of the core of this drama is the screenwriter Liu Heping. He is also the screenwriter of two other high-scoring TV series “Yongzheng Dynasty” and “All Quiet in Peking”. Liu Heping’s status as the number one historical drama screenwriter in China has been difficult to surpass so far.