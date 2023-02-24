Home Entertainment Overwhelming Journey to the West and Dream of Red Mansions Douban with 9.8 points: “Da Ming Dynasty 1566” Fengshen domestic drama–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

Overwhelming Journey to the West and Dream of Red Mansions Douban with 9.8 points: “Da Ming Dynasty 1566” Fengshen domestic drama–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Overwhelming Journey to the West and Dream of Red Mansions Douban with 9.8 points: “Da Ming Dynasty 1566” Fengshen domestic drama–fast technology–technology changes the future

Beating Journey to the West and Dream of Red Mansions Douban with 9.8 points: “Daming Dynasty 1566” Fengshen domestic drama

2023-02-24 20:38:50 Source: Fast Technology Author: Xianrui Editor: Xianrui Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

A good TV series can be passed down forever as a classic. Every summer, everyone will notice that CCTV’s “Journey to the West” will be rebroadcasted on major TV stations. This is a TV series loved by men, women and children. Dynasty 1566 is even better.

During this period of time, the ratings of “Da Ming Dynasty 1566” on Douban have been rising,The latest score has reached 9.8 points, making it the highest-rated domestic drama, with nearly 90% of the five-star praise, and the evaluation is very uniform.

Not only is it the pinnacle of domestic TV dramas, but in the entire Douban TV drama rating list, the 9.8 points of “Da Ming Dynasty 1566” are only lower than the 9.9 points of the second and third seasons of the British satirical comedy “Yes, Minister”.

“Daming Dynasty 1566” was released in 2007, directed by Zhang Li, but one of the core of this drama is the screenwriter Liu Heping. He is also the screenwriter of two other high-scoring TV series “Yongzheng Dynasty” and “All Quiet in Peking”. Liu Heping’s status as the number one historical drama screenwriter in China has been difficult to surpass so far.

Beating Journey to the West and Dream of Red Mansions Douban with 9.8 points:

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

See also  White joins forces with Mudec and expects 20,000 visitors and buyers

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Detailed Explanation of Twelve Constellation Fortunes 2023.2.26_Development_Progress_Good Days

Netizens use AI to generate white posters of...

Zoox, the world’s first robotaxi on public roads

Gianvito Rossi presents the 2023 autumn and winter...

Strategy Versus Luck in Mobile Casino Apps

Weekly 12 Horoscope Interpretation February 27-March 5, 2023_Work_Feeling_Opportunity

Cosnova Italia grows and invests in digital and...

Model play information: strong modified machine set up...

Chinese Zodiac Daily Fortune Interpretation February 25, 2023_Friends_World_Past

Constellation Dream CARVEN 2023 Spring/Summer Collection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy