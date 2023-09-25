Home » Costco Recalls 48,000 Mattresses Due to Mold Growth: San Francisco Bay Area Affected
Costco Recalls 48,000 Mattresses Sold in San Francisco Bay Area Due to Mold Growth

In a recent announcement, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) revealed that Costco is recalling 48,000 mattresses sold exclusively at stores in the San Francisco Bay region. The recall comes after more than 500 customers reported mold growth in the mattresses.

The affected products are the “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch” and “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch” mattresses, which were sold between January and June of this year. The CPSC warns that individuals who purchased these mattresses may be at risk as they could have been exposed to water during manufacturing, leading to mold growth.

While mold can be a nuisance for anyone, it is particularly dangerous for those with mold allergies, damaged lungs, or compromised immune systems. Symptoms of mold exposure can vary but usually include burning eyes, respiratory problems such as coughing and wheezing, and skin irritations.

People who are allergic to mold may experience difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Additionally, individuals with weakened immune systems and chronic lung diseases, such as obstructive pulmonary disease, may face more severe complications, including serious mold infections in the lungs.

The recalled mattresses were available in various sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and were priced between $150 and $750. Costco stores and the Costco website in the northwestern states and the San Francisco Bay area of ​​California were the only locations where these mattresses were sold.

Manufacturer FXI Inc. has confirmed receiving reports of 541 cases of mold on the mattresses. However, there have been no reports of related injuries thus far.

Customers who purchased the affected mattresses are urged to stop using them immediately and return them to any Costco store for a full refund. Costco representatives have stated that they are working closely with the CPSC to ensure the safety of their customers.

If you believe you may have purchased one of these recalled mattresses, contact Costco’s customer service or visit their website for more information on how to proceed with the recall process.

