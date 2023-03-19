Home Business Courmayeur avalanche, 2 skiers missing. Impossible rescue by helicopter
Business

Courmayeur avalanche, 2 skiers missing. Impossible rescue by helicopter

by admin
Courmayeur avalanche, 2 skiers missing. Impossible rescue by helicopter

Avalanche in Courmayeur, possible skiers involved are being sought

A Avalanche it broke off in the Vesses gully, above the municipality of Courmayeur, in the Aosta Valley. The alarm was raised around 13 by some skiers who witnessed the detachment, but were unable to define the exact location of the event.

However, the operations center managed to circumscribe the place also thanks to the information and now two teams of technicians from the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescueof Alpine Rescue personnel of the Finance Guard and a resuscitator who will attempt an approach via the ski lifts since at the moment the use of the helicopter is impossible due to adverse weather conditions. Furthermore, the intervention is also made difficult by the instability of the snowpack.

Two skiers identified, but two others are still missing

Two skiers identified in good general condition and two skiers who are currently missing. breaking latest news learns it from the rescuers who are operating following the avalanche that fell this afternoon in a Vesses gully in Val Veny above Courmayeur in the Aosta Valley.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  ASPI: Settlement Act signed with MIT. Step forward towards closing the sale

You may also like

Labor consultants, the fake news spread to discredit...

More details on the four models of the...

Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell...

“Eat chicken feet”. Egypt, the latest government gimmick...

Central banks want to improve dollar supply in...

Rome, 22 school buses burn in via Ostiense....

Maria Mazza, what a neckline! The “doctor” of...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over...

Housing construction: January collapse heralds the next phase...

Ubs, it’s done. The bank acquires Credit Suisse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy