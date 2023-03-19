Avalanche in Courmayeur, possible skiers involved are being sought

A Avalanche it broke off in the Vesses gully, above the municipality of Courmayeur, in the Aosta Valley. The alarm was raised around 13 by some skiers who witnessed the detachment, but were unable to define the exact location of the event.

However, the operations center managed to circumscribe the place also thanks to the information and now two teams of technicians from the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescueof Alpine Rescue personnel of the Finance Guard and a resuscitator who will attempt an approach via the ski lifts since at the moment the use of the helicopter is impossible due to adverse weather conditions. Furthermore, the intervention is also made difficult by the instability of the snowpack.

Two skiers identified, but two others are still missing

Two skiers identified in good general condition and two skiers who are currently missing. breaking latest news learns it from the rescuers who are operating following the avalanche that fell this afternoon in a Vesses gully in Val Veny above Courmayeur in the Aosta Valley.

