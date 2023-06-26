Course crash: Siemens Energy – the communication was catastrophic

Instead of pointing out the risks, CEO Christian Bruch and CFO Maria Ferraro gave the impression five weeks ago and in the past few months that they have everything under control. One reason for this may be that they wanted to collect the remaining shares in the listed Siemens Gamesa on the stock exchange. The price of around four billion euros that Siemens Energy paid for the acquisition of the remaining 30 percent of the wind company seems far too high from today’s perspective. The reason for this was that this would improve penetration. As if Siemens Energy hadn’t already been in charge with 67 percent of the shares.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

