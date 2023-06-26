Home » El Salvador: Repression against environmentalists
News

El Salvador: Repression against environmentalists

by admin
El Salvador: Repression against environmentalists

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Email

Vidalina Morales and her son. Photo: let’s get misinformed

A state of emergency has been in force in El Salvador since the end of March 2022. Nearly 70,000 people have been arrested in the last 15 months and most are being held without charge. But now the repression is not only aimed at suspected gang members; environmentalists are also affected.

In January, several environmental activists were arrested in the municipality of Santa Marta in northern El Salvador. They are accused of a murder in 1989, but Vidalina Morales from the environmental organization ADES believes that with the arrests the government is resisting the weak regulation of this economic sector, implemented as a result of neoliberal policies. This generates hardly any income for the governments of the region, while transnational corporations are making high profits and industrialized nations continue to use the scarce raw materials. Colombia, for example, is the fourth largest coal exporter in the world and is one of Germany’s most important suppliers. People who live near the mining areas suffer from respiratory diseases and lack of economic prospects. In Peru it is similar with copper mining. Despite mining, the population in the mining areas lives in poverty, has little access to public services and is struggling with negative consequences for health and the environment.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>MiningADEShasbeensuccessfullyfightingmininginElSalvadorfordecadesInmid-MayMoralespubliclyaccusedthegovernmentofwantingtolifttheminingbanthathadbeeninplacesince2017Onthesamedaythesecurityforcesarrestedherson[{“attribute=””>BergbauschwächenwillADESkämpftseitJahrzehntenerfolgreichgegendenBergbauinElSalvadorMitteMaihatteMoralesderRegierungöffentlichvorgeworfendasseit2017geltendeBergbauverbotaufhebenzuwollenAmselbenTagverhaftendieSicherheitskräfteihrenSohn

The interview was conducted by Antonia Rodriguez from the Munich Ökubüro.

Repression of Environmentalists by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

You may also like

Big upheaval in NHC women and HSG Velbert/Heiligenhaus

The Telethon Feast returns in the Governorate of...

Port Authority delivered safety tips for the holiday...

Fake e-mail in circulation on behalf of the...

AGAIN MIGRATION OFFICERS CORRUPTING!!! « CDE News

They identify the couple who were murdered in...

Hengyang cultural tourism market is full of vitality...

Clemens Mlczoch was elected the new Linz-Stadt section...

President of the Republic highlights the promotion of...

Egan Bernal will lead Ineos in the Tour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy