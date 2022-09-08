Original title: Cover News | Dongfeng Motor Group donated 20 million yuan to the earthquake-stricken area in Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan

Cover reporter Zhang Haijun

On September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan. The Party Committee of Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “DFM”) made an urgent study and decided to donate RMB 20 million to the Sichuan Charity Federation to help local governments carry out rescue and disaster relief work; quickly arranged for Dongfeng Motor’s Shenlong Motor Co., Ltd. , Dongfeng Auto Parts (Group) Co., Ltd., Dongfeng Hongtai Holding Group Co., Ltd. and other units in Sichuan Branch and factories are actively supporting the earthquake relief work, and fulfilling the political and social responsibilities of central enterprises.

After the earthquake, all units under Dongfeng Company acted immediately and took the initiative to provide care measures and guarantee services. Dongfeng Fengshen, Dongfeng Honda, Zhengzhou Nissan, etc. immediately push car owners with care and rescue information; Dongfeng Feng provides free maintenance and repair services for vehicles participating in the rescue work; at the same time, many car brands under Dongfeng will also launch a series of series Caring action, hand in hand with the people in Sichuan disaster areas to tide over the difficulties.

It is understood that Dongfeng and the people of Sichuan have a deep relationship with each other, and have carried out all-round cooperation in the fields of automobile R&D and manufacturing for many years; actively participated in natural disaster relief, and played the positive role of central enterprises in ensuring local harmony and stability. Natural disasters are ruthless, and the east wind has love. Dongfeng will continue to pay attention to the progress of earthquake relief in Sichuan, help people in the disaster areas rebuild their homes as soon as possible, and contribute to the strength of central enterprises to win the tough battle of earthquake relief.

