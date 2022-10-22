Home Business Credit Agricole Italia: € 1,700 bonus for 13,000 employees
Credit Agricole Italia: € 1,700 bonus for 13,000 employees

Credit Agricole Italia: € 1,700 bonus for 13,000 employees

€ 1,700 bonus for Crédit Agricole Italia employees. This was announced by Fabi, the Italian Autonomous Banking Federation, according to which the agreement on the company bonus (Vap, added value per employee) for 2022 was signed by Fabi and other trade unions with the top management of the bank in the early hours of morning.

The economic recognition, which has amounts that vary on the basis of the job qualifications of the staff, will be paid in June 2023 and will have an average of 1,700 euros. Provided the possibility to choose between “cash”, “mixed” and “welfare”. «The management of the CEO of Crédit Agricole Italia, Giampiero Maioli, has always been very attentive to the needs of the workers of the group. And Maioli’s social responsibility has also been demonstrated this time with the union agreement on employee bonuses. The bank’s headquarters, in Parma, Green Life, is an Italian excellence, an avant-garde place, an example that should also be followed by other Italian banks »declares Fabi’s general secretary, Lando Maria Sileoni. “The result achieved, thanks to the commitment of all colleagues, can be considered satisfactory, also because it is an agreement that has made it possible to enhance the work done by colleagues during the current year characterized by economic and financial uncertainties as well as integration of Creval »comments the Fabi coordinator in Crédit Agricole Italia, Fabrizio Tanara.

