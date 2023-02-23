Home Business Cricket and the white balloon to the Chinese ambassador. “He flew over my house”
Cricket and the white balloon to the Chinese ambassador. "He flew over my house"

Cricket and the white balloon to the Chinese ambassador. “He flew over my house”

Cricket and the balloon to the Chinese. What’s behind the gift?

The guarantor of the M5s Beppe Grilloafter the premiere of his show “I am the worst“, in which he threw barbs at the ex DiMaiocompared to Judas and slaughtered San Remo for the “languages” of Benign a Mattarellaas well as asking if it was him a ruin Italy to the audience, returns after a few days to deal with politicsgoing to the reception at Roma of the new Chinese ambassador: Jia Guide. The founder of the 5 Star Movement steal the showgiving the diplomat a simple white balloon inflatable, of those that are used for the holidays.

Or better he returns it to herbecause Grillo tells the diplomat and the others present, that in reality it is a matter of a Chinese weather balloon That twirled above his house Genovarecovered to return it to the rightful owner. On the part of the Genoese comedian a way to ironize on weather balloons of Beijing tracked down and shot down in the United States. At the official reception – reports the Corriere della Sera – other political guests were also present, including the former Minister of Agriculture Gianmarco Hundred from the Legawho also intervened: “As representatives of the People’s Republic of China and of the Italian Republic, we have the privilege of representing not only two G20 countriesbut also the legacy of two of the most important civilizations of the world“.

