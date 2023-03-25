Total clash on justice, from the crime of torture to mother prisoners

Justice is once again a battleground between the centre-right and the centre-left. Many issues at the center of the ring: from the proposed law in opposition and the first Pd signature on mother prisoners, then withdrawn by the dem with the accusation against the majority of having distorted the text thanks to the approval of some amendments, to the FdI bill which aims to eliminate the crime of torture, introduced into the law in 2017 after a long battle, up to the texts of the forces that support the government on surrogacy to be transformed into a universal crime, passing through the ban on the transcription by the Municipalities of the birth certificates of children of parents of the same sex, which was followed by the rejection by of the centre-right in the Senate’s EU Politics Commission of the proposal for an EU regulation for the recognition of the rights of children, including gay couples, and the adoption of a European certificate of filiation.

The clash is very high between the majority and the opposition, the danger levels now seem to have been exceeded. So much so that among the minority forces there are those who invoke Colle’s intervention. And as if there weren’t enough irons in the fire already, the deputy minister of FdI Edmondo Cirielli will pour new fuel today: parental authority must be removed from mothers definitively convicted of serious crimes. “We are mad”, comments the parliamentarian dem Alessandro Zan succinctly. “Removing parental authority from convicted mothers means understanding little of the law but above all it means not understanding anything about humanity. The members of the Meloni government must stop going out of bars and think about governing, if they can”, Matteo Renzi says. While the Pd group leader in the Chamber, Debora Serracchiani goes to the root and directly calls into question the owner of via Arenula: “Something has changed, and the guarantor Nordio appears as a faded memory. Minister, where is Carlo Nordio?”, she observes ironically Serracchiani. And if the oppositions, on many fronts, are divided, the hot one of justice instead reunites them. Among the minority forces, the chorus of indignation in the face of the various proposals of law on justice put in place by the majority (very prolific, in this sense, the premier’s party) is unanimous. But justice risks creating fibrillation even within the majority itself. For example, the majority does not seem to move as one man on the issue of mother prisoners: the reformulation of the amendments by the Varchi (FdI) rapporteur came from the government, which followed the match with the undersecretary of the via Arenula ministry, the Northern League Ostellari . The prison dossier had so far been followed by the other Undersecretary of Justice, Delmastro, of FdI. The Via Bellerio party, as explained by parliamentary sources, has pushed for changes to the text of the Democratic Party, also making its name to the rule “which stops the shameful exploitation of pregnancy by pickpockets and criminals”. A move that would have surprised the allies. As well as the Northern League’s choice, announced by Salvini himself, to resubmit a new text, to replace the one withdrawn by the dem in protest. Decision not shared that would have created discontent in the majority. “It is not right for a girl or boy to be born or grow up in prison because the mother is in prison. The faults of the parents cannot and must not fall on the children”, says the political leader of Noi Moderati Lupi, after yesterday the blue Giorgio Mulè had distanced himself from the Northern League line.

But the subject of imprisoned mothers is not the only one to inflame the political duel: another bill still in the Justice Committee of the Chamber, signed by FdI, is bound to cause a stir. The Via della Scrofa party aims to modify the crime of torture, approved in 2017, reducing it to a sort of aggravating circumstance. Coincidentally, the news explodes just as 23 agents are suspended from service in Biella for beatings and ill-treatment of prisoners. The reason, reads the report accompanying the text, is that of wanting to “adequately protect the reputation and image of the police forces, which work every day to ensure public safety by risking their own lives, and to avoid the dangerous deviations that the application of the new crime hypotheses could cause”. “FdI’s proposal to cancel the crime of torture is chilling”, thunders the dem group leader in the Senate Simona Malpezzi. “There is the legislative schizophrenia of the main government party to be noted. Brothers of Italy, make peace with itself”, articulates the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi. “A perfect timing that of the right, always in the direction of facilitating the violations of the fundamental rights of the people”, says the vice president of the deputies of the Left Green Alliance Marco Grimaldi. “It was already evident that the Meloni government and the majority in terms of rights are at best absent and indifferent, in some cases they trample them, marginalizing some citizens and their dignity”, comments M5s senator Anna Bilotti.

The group leader of FdI Tommaso Foti intervenes. “There is no desire on the part of the Brothers of Italy to abrogate the crime of torture, but to typify it very clearly as it is in international conventions”, he specifies. “We make it clear to the left that speciously attacks us”. Then Foti clarifies the rationale of the proposal: “To prevent imaginative incriminations from ending in sensational acquittals. Furthermore, there is a current risk that the forces of order will have to beware of offenders”. The vice president of the Chamber, also of FdI, Fabio Rampelli, takes care of sinking the blow: “Even today the left is starting its eternal and cloying war of words again. When you are politically and culturally at the ‘gas barrel’ (oh my God, you can say or will he start another catchphrase?) there is nothing left to do but stick to the words and use them to concretize the Leninist doctrine of demonizing the adversary”.

