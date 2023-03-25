In the ranking of the luckiest signs of the week from March 27 to April 2, 2023, female signs such as Taurus and Cancer triumph. In the meantime, Mars starts moving normally again after the long stop in Gemini and deprives the air signs of energy: here’s what the horoscope has in store for us for next week.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The ranking of the luckiest signs of the week which runs from March 27 to April 2: in next week’s horoscope we see the comeback of the earth signs confirmed, thanks to Venus in the very favor of Taurus.

Horoscope, the ranking of the luckiest signs for the next week

But there is also an extraordinary piece of news: Pluto enters the sign of Aquarius. At zero degree, but it’s a revolution considering he’s been in Capricorn since 2008. Pluto in Aquarius will be a great social change in the name of technology, freedom, open-mindedness and sharing. Meanwhile Mars enters the sign of Cancer, after 6 very long months spent in Gemini.

12. Libra

You will be as relaxed as on the colonoscopy couch. And let’s say it would be best to avoid asking yourself too many questions or trying to strike up a conversation with you. You don’t hold back from spitting out everything you think without filters. Not even Bold Glamor takes root.

The horoscope for March 22, 2023

11. Aquarius

You feel like someone who has just settled down on the sofa with the intention of spending an evening with a TV series and red wine, and instead the intercom rings. And it’s no one who was invited. Here, in your case the troublemaker is called Pluto, and he intends to place himself with you as the mother-in-law. He has to roll up his sweatpants and get busy for new changes.

10. Gemini

You almost voluntarily put yourself at the bottom of the rankings, partly to rebalance karma and partly to rest. That all this sex almost exhausted you, right Gemini?! Well, now you can rest, because the only feelings you will have will be compassion for the geranium on your balcony that didn’t make it.

9. Capricorn

You’re sweet like those crem caramel preparations that always save you, because they swell like dinghies in the stomach. The point is that you will have the same verve (very little) both intellectual and gritty. In short, those who remember you as someone who takes matters into their own hands will find you this week the same consistency as a marshmallow. But pink.

8. Leone

Would you really like to put everything back in order, like in those maniacal Japanese videos on tik tok who have a wall-mounted slipper holder in every room and a container with a different cap for each type of cereal. It will also be that these neuroses help to distract you from cosmic intolerance, and are an excellent excuse if you don’t feel like going out with your partner.

7. Aries

You really want to annoy yourself, like the one who doesn’t even like going to eat pizza. Who doesn’t like pizza? Mars really makes you want to fight, and in the morning you wake up already thinking about how to provoke the patience of those in front of you. And agreeing with you won’t be a way to escape it.

6. Scorpio

To resolve any situation, you prefer newspapers rather than a minimally empathetic dialogue. If someone offered you to put yourself in their shoes, you would definitely object, first of all for a hygienic question. In short, you’re back that very sexy hard head who doesn’t give confidence that we know well.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you look back as proud as someone arriving at the top of the mountain, even if in the meantime your travel companions have already pitched their tents and are barbecuing. In this period you have understood that everyone has their time, and that victories should always be celebrated. Even if you were expecting them for the year before. Good boy.

4. Pesci

Mars against is gone, and you do a whole washing machine of underwear that you hang especially on the balcony so that everyone knows you’re back, better than before. It is your signal to the universe, starting from the reachable neighborhood. And that no one dares to complain about the noise at night

3. Virgo

Venus and Mars together in your favor, Verginona, they haven’t really seen each other since last semester. Now you want to recover, like someone who is on a strict diet but has a free meal. First of all, however, it’s time to get feelings back on track, scattered around like croquettes when the dog has found out where you keep them and how to open the door.

2. Visit

You are the king of pleasures this week, Taurus. Basically you give yourself what we all declare we want, if we win 500,000 euros. You don’t miss anything and the beauty is that you really have a university doctorate in messing around and tinkering. Haste just doesn’t belong to you like the knit sock at the end of March.

1. Cancer

A minute of silence to honor your comeback, dear Cancer. Like Valentino Rossi in his heyday, you too are ready to take turns, skimming the thrill of the asphalt. Now that you’re back on the track it’s certainly not to keep the go kart parked in the pits. Show us who you are.