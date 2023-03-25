March 24 this year is the 28th “World Tuberculosis Prevention Day”. The reporter recently learned from the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention that Zhangzhou’s tuberculosis is at a low prevalence level, and the reported incidence of tuberculosis is on a downward trend. About 1,800 new tuberculosis patients are discovered every year. Among them, about 1,000 cases are contagious, the positive rate of etiology is about 56%, and the cure rate of patients continues to remain above 90%.

According to Zhang Tianlin, deputy director of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Zhangzhou currently adopts a comprehensive prevention and control strategy for tuberculosis, which is a comprehensive and systematic project involving the participation of the whole society. In general, the symptom screening for tuberculosis is cough, sputum production for more than 2 weeks and hemoptysis. However, tuberculosis bacteria invade not only the lungs, but also many organs of the whole body, such as lymph, spine, etc., may be invaded by tuberculosis bacteria, manifested as lymph node enlargement, waist pain and other symptoms. In such cases, if patients lack awareness of TB, diagnosis may be delayed. Therefore, Zhang Tianlin suggested that the public should raise awareness of tuberculosis, early detection and early treatment. If you have any suspected symptoms, you should go to the hospital in time. (Minnan Daily reporter Yang Wanzhen)