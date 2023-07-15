Home » Criptovalute: record annuale per Bitcoin, Ether e Ripple
The cryptocurrency landscape is experiencing a period of strong growth, with Bitcoin, Ether and Ripple all reaching year highs. This rise is supported by a string of legal and regulatory victories, as well as massive investments that signal a change of pace in the market towards digital currencies.

Bitcoin, up 2% to $31,180, hit its highest level since June 2022, up 90% since the start of 2023 and 30% this month alone. Ether, up 6% to $1,996, is having its best day since March.

Ripple, on the other hand, gained 73% after a US court ruled that it can legitimately be sold on public cryptocurrency trading platforms. This triggered a rally for so-called “altcoins,” including Solana, Matic, and Stellar, which saw an increase of between 15% and 50%.

Finally, Coinbase, the platform on which cryptocurrencies are traded, recorded a 24% increase, hitting a year high. This booming cryptocurrency market is testament to the growing interest in digital currencies, marking a major step change in the industry.

