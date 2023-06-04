Crisis of the Democratic Party, a business idea: the physicist Rovelli leader of the Left

Rovelli leader of the left? The Democratic Party does not need a Schlein-style ztl-woman

The history of the physicist Charles Rovelli is exemplifying the state of necessity in which it is currently found left. His figure leapt to the headlines when during the May 1 concert he made a very critical speech on the government and in particular on the defense minister Guido Crosetto defining it in practice – without ever mentioning it – a “lord of arms”. And then again on Meloni: “The Italian government is deciding to send an aircraft carrier to play cockerels in front of China“.

And finally: “This is not the world we like. The world does not belong to the warlords, but yours (editor’s note: aimed at young people), because there are so many of you and you can change the world together, you can stop the destruction of the country, you can stop the warlords, build a world by working together for solve problems. Dream of a better world and build it, don’t live waiting for unfulfilled dreams. Don’t be afraid to smear the walls, change this world“. In short, a real programmatic statement. A speech he would rather have expected from Elly Schlein.

At this point the minister reacted by writing: “Rovelli play the physicist, however I invite him at lunch”. The physicist replied by saying that he greatly appreciated the minister’s courtesy but that it was not a personal matter between them and that he could not therefore talk about it in a dinner for two. A somewhat rude but nonetheless interlocutory answer. Then the matter seemed forgotten when another character came into play – namely Ricardo Franco Levi – a “friend” of his who had invited him some time before to represent Italy at the prestigious Frankfurt Book Fair. In fact, Levi had been designated at the time by Mario Draghi to the position of Italian extraordinary commissioner for the event that will take place in 2024.

Subscribe to the newsletter

