Serie B – Parma-Cagliari 0-0: a goal disallowed by Lapadula, a “ghost” by Bonny, but none of them good. Sardinians in the final

After Cagiari's 3-2 comeback at Unipol Domus, Ennio Tardini's return match against Parma doesn't go beyond 0-0. A result that rewards Claudio Ranieri's Sardinians, now in the playoff final against Bari. Buffon injured and anxious on the sideline in tears (after Claudio Ranieri's joy for Zito Luvumbo's goal in the first leg) in front of the team's standing ovation from its fans. A match characterized by a goal invalidated for time: in the first to Lapadula (offside), in the 74th minute to Bonny, whose shot 10 seconds after entering the field, hit the crossbar twice giving the illusion of goals to Orsato and linesman, corrected by the VAR and not by Goal Line Technology, absent in Serie B

PARMA-CAGLIARI 0-0 (2-3 on adj.)

Parma (4-2-3-1): Chichizola; Del Prato (73′ Cobbaut), Circati (51′ Zanimacchia), Osorio, W. Coulibaly; Estevez, Bernabé (66′ D. Camara); Man (66′ Mihaila), Sohm (73′ Bonny), Benedyczak; Franco Vázquez. All.: Pecchia.

Cagliari (4-4-2): Radunovic; Zappa (57′ Altar), Dossena (46′ Goldaniga), Obert, Azzi; Nandez (81′ Viola), Makoumbou, Deiola, Kourfalidis (46′ Di Pardo); Sea, Lapadula (72′ Prelec). All.: Ranieri.

Referee: Daniele Orsato of Schio.

Note – Recovery: 2+7. Ammonites: Dossena, Osorio, Zanimacchia, Radunovic, Goldaniga, Viola.

The match report in 5 key moments

35′ – GOAL CANCELED IN LAPADULA! Great verticalization of Mokoumbou for the Italo-Peruvian, who takes Circati for a walk and finishes with a left-handed shot at the bottom of the bag. But offside.

43′ – NANDEZ VERY DANGEROUS! Conclusion rejected by an excellent Chichizola on Kourfalidis’ previous through ball.

74′ – PARMA’S CRAZY GOAL CANCELED BY BONNY! Coming on from 10 seconds on, the ex Châteauroux’s paw hit the inside crossbar twice giving the illusion of a goal to Orsato and the linesmen, then corrected by the VAR and not by Goal Line Technology, absent in Serie B. It remained 0-0 .

85′ – PARMA CROSS WITH ZANIMACCHIA! The ex Cremonese controls the ball in the area and explodes the right foot of the half-fielder, however, chipping the higher wood!

86′ – DOUBLE CHANCE FOR LUVUMBO! Cagliari can end it with the Angolan who, however, once freed from Osorio, first kicks in Chichizola’s mouth and then, sliding, only grazes the post.

The best

It’s a shape. He doesn’t score, but there’s a constant danger up front. He has a way of defending the ball with the physique of a potential champion.

The worst

Look for them. Constantly bypassed by Lapadula.

The social moment

