Criticism also from Switzerland: “Oppenheimer” ignores female scientists

The male “Oppenheimer” show: Swiss scientists criticize the successful film

In director Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster about the father of the atomic bomb, female researchers play practically no role, although they were involved in the nuclear project. The lack of representation in the film can have real consequences at universities.

J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy, right) and fellow scientist Edward Teller (Benny Safdie).

Bild: Universal Pictures

There would be enough time available. The epic “Oppenheimer” by director Christopher Nolan lasts a whopping three hours and is currently making Swiss cinemas full. Many performances are practically sold out. The film about the creation of the atomic bomb, known under the name “Manhattan Project”, not only convinced the audience, but also the film critics. The strip has an approval rating of over 90 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes review platform.

