Home » Crude Oil Forecast: The market is hesitant and the trend may continue to be turbulent before the Christmas holiday. Provider FX678
Business

Crude Oil Forecast: The market is hesitant and the trend may continue to be turbulent before the Christmas holiday. Provider FX678

by admin
Crude Oil Forecast: The market is hesitant and the trend may continue to be turbulent before the Christmas holiday. Provider FX678

With the Christmas holiday approaching, the crude oil market is experiencing significant fluctuations and volatility. During Friday’s Asian trading session, U.S. crude oil and Brent crude oil both saw increases, with WTI crude oil testing the $75 level multiple times, but facing resistance. Brent crude oil tried to break above the $80 level, but reversed course and showed signs of decline.

Market participants are adjusting their positions ahead of the holidays, with the 50-day moving average declining and heading towards the $75 level. The market is also experiencing limited liquidity, which is expected to continue for at least a week. Despite some possible short covering in the days leading up to Christmas, it is advised not to read too much into market movements during this period.

The current market sentiment points to an oversupply of crude oil, which may continue to exert downward pressure. However, if prices rise and break above the 50-day moving average, the market will likely set its sights on the 200-day moving average. With the Christmas holiday approaching and the market closed on Monday, traders are cautious about the turbulent trend and hesitant market movements.

See also  NIO: Tesla's rival drops more than -10% in Hong Kong after cutting estimates

You may also like

Maneuver, green light from the Senate: ok to...

Citizens’ movement in trouble – The campaign organization...

Mastering Technology: Google’s Free Online Courses for Professional...

Panettone from Eurospin, but that’s just the label....

CITIC Construction Investment: Recommended to pay attention to...

Why more and more foreigners are buying houses...

Mexican Peso Gains Momentum Amid Fed vs Banxico...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Support the...

Why Are Most Trustly Casinos Successful In Their...

The Soaring Sales of SUVs in Ecuador: Dominating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy