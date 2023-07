MILANO – In the digital piggy banks of Italians there is a small crypto-treasure worth 1.06 billion euros. This is the total balance of users who keep their digital currencies with intermediaries in Italy. The data, referring to the first quarter of 2023, is for the first time punctual and not spanometric or from a sample source. It is in fact the result of the first survey which, by law, is required to carry out theOrganism of Mediators.

