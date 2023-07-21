F1 / Hungarian GP 2023 – PL2 standings: Leclerc ahead of Norris | FP – Results

F1 Hungary, the PL2 standings

Pos Driver Team Times and tires Gaps Laps 1 Charles Leclerc

FERRARI

1:17.686 (S)

20

2

Lando Norris

MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:17.701 (S)

+0.015s 29 3 Stone Gasly

ALPINE RENAULT

1:17.918 (S)

+0.232s

25

4

Yuki Tsunoda

ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT

1:17.934 (S)

+0.248s 30 5 Stephen Ocon

ALPINE RENAULT

1:18.045 (S)

+0.359s

29

6

Nico Hulkenberg

HAAS FERRARI 1:18.058 (S)

+0.372s

28

7

Valtteri Bottas

ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:18.085 (M)

+0.399s

28

8

Fernando Alonso

ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES

1:18.105 (S)

+0.419s

31

9

Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:18.108 (M)

+0.422s 30 10 Carlos Sainz

FERRARI

1:18.182 (S)

+0.496s

19

11

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT

1:18.279 (S)

+0.593s

17

12

Lance Stroll

ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES

1:18.319 (S)

+0.633s

32

13

Alexander Albon

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:18.377 (M)

+0.691s

32

14

Daniel Ricciardo

ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT

1:18.385 (S)

+0.699s

29

15

Kevin Magnussen

HAAS FERRARI 1:18.504 (S)

+0.818s

26

16

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

1:18.746 (M)

+1.060s

27

17

Logan Sargeant

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:18.836 (S)

+1.150s

29

18

Sergio Perez

RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT

1:18.978 (S)

+1.292s

13

19

Oscar Plates

MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:19.117 (M)

+1.431s

18

20

George Russell

MERCEDES

1:19.175 (M)

+1.489s 22

F1 Hungary, the breaking latest news of PL2

After the rain that made this morning’s PL1 round almost useless, in the afternoon in Budapest it was – surprisingly – Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari, at least on the flying lap, was the fastest, closing the session with the best time. Good news for the Maranello team, which is chasing redemption in Hungary after the disappointing empty run at Silverstone, where Leclerc and Sainz arrived on the edge of the points zone. Immediately behind the #16, with just 15 thousandths of a delay, thegreat McLaren by Lando Norris. The papaya car also sent out good signals in terms of race pace, applying for a possible leading role on Sunday. Sainz, with the other SF-23, signed the tenth time.

The top-3 was completed by Alpine by Pierre Gasly, which certified the step forward made by the French team. In fact, Esteban Ocon also shone, closing FP2 with the fifth fastest time. A ‘sandwich’ between the two A523 here is ticking Yuki Tsunoda, evidently motivated by the appearance in the AlphaTauri garage of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, on his return as starter, did not go beyond the 14th time. The real mystery of this session, however, was the performance of Red Bull and Mercedes. The two teams evidently went into hiding as none of the four cars entered the top-10. Max Verstappen signed the 11th time, almost six tenths behind Leclerc. Hamilton was 16th in the first Mercedes, ahead of Perez 18th and George Russell’s second black-silver arrow, last in the day’s standings.

