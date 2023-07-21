F1 / Hungarian GP 2023 – PL2 standings: Leclerc ahead of Norris | FP – Results

F1 Hungary, the PL2 standings
Pos Driver Team Times and tires Gaps Laps 1 Charles Leclerc
FERRARI
1:17.686 (S)
20
2
Lando Norris
MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:17.701 (S)
+0.015s 29 3 Stone Gasly
ALPINE RENAULT
1:17.918 (S)
+0.232s
25
4
Yuki Tsunoda
ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
1:17.934 (S)
+0.248s 30 5 Stephen Ocon
ALPINE RENAULT
1:18.045 (S)
+0.359s
29
6
Nico Hulkenberg
HAAS FERRARI 1:18.058 (S)
+0.372s
28
7
Valtteri Bottas
ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:18.085 (M)
+0.399s
28
8
Fernando Alonso
ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
1:18.105 (S)
+0.419s
31
9
Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:18.108 (M)
+0.422s 30 10 Carlos Sainz
FERRARI
1:18.182 (S)
+0.496s
19
11
Max Verstappen
RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
1:18.279 (S)
+0.593s
17
12
Lance Stroll
ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
1:18.319 (S)
+0.633s
32
13
Alexander Albon
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
1:18.377 (M)
+0.691s
32
14
Daniel Ricciardo
ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
1:18.385 (S)
+0.699s
29
15
Kevin Magnussen
HAAS FERRARI 1:18.504 (S)
+0.818s
26
16
Lewis Hamilton
MERCEDES
1:18.746 (M)
+1.060s
27
17
Logan Sargeant
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
1:18.836 (S)
+1.150s
29
18
Sergio Perez
RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
1:18.978 (S)
+1.292s
13
19
Oscar Plates
MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:19.117 (M)
+1.431s
18
20
George Russell
MERCEDES
1:19.175 (M)
+1.489s 22
F1 Hungary, the breaking latest news of PL2
After the rain that made this morning’s PL1 round almost useless, in the afternoon in Budapest it was – surprisingly – Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari, at least on the flying lap, was the fastest, closing the session with the best time. Good news for the Maranello team, which is chasing redemption in Hungary after the disappointing empty run at Silverstone, where Leclerc and Sainz arrived on the edge of the points zone. Immediately behind the #16, with just 15 thousandths of a delay, thegreat McLaren by Lando Norris. The papaya car also sent out good signals in terms of race pace, applying for a possible leading role on Sunday. Sainz, with the other SF-23, signed the tenth time.
The top-3 was completed by Alpine by Pierre Gasly, which certified the step forward made by the French team. In fact, Esteban Ocon also shone, closing FP2 with the fifth fastest time. A ‘sandwich’ between the two A523 here is ticking Yuki Tsunoda, evidently motivated by the appearance in the AlphaTauri garage of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, on his return as starter, did not go beyond the 14th time. The real mystery of this session, however, was the performance of Red Bull and Mercedes. The two teams evidently went into hiding as none of the four cars entered the top-10. Max Verstappen signed the 11th time, almost six tenths behind Leclerc. Hamilton was 16th in the first Mercedes, ahead of Perez 18th and George Russell’s second black-silver arrow, last in the day’s standings.
F1 Hungary, live coverage of PL2
Here you can re-read the entire direct written of the PL2 of the Hungaroring.
The program
Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow at 12.30 with the third free practice session, while qualifying will start at 16. The Grand Prix will instead have the usual time of 15.
