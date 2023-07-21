Qinghai Province Secures Over 21.3 Billion Yuan Investment for National Big Data Industry Projects

Title: Qinghai Province Attracts Over 21.3 Billion Yuan Investment in Big Data Industry Projects

Qinghai Province, located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, recently hosted the Qinghai Data Aid to Qinghai and Big Data Industry Green Development Summit. The summit, held in Xining City, focused on the new developments of the data industry, green computing power, and its potential for a prosperous future.

More than 60 upstream and downstream enterprises in the national big data industry participated in the summit, leading to the signing of 14 cooperation projects. These projects have a total investment of over 21.3 billion yuan, indicating the growing interest and confidence in Qinghai’s big data sector.

Qinghai’s favorable climate plays a significant role in driving the growth of its big data industry. With an annual average temperature of about 3.7°C, significantly cooler than other regions such as Guizhou Province and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the cooling power consumption of large data centers in Qinghai is approximately 40% lower than the national average. Moreover, the average energy efficiency index value, known as PUE, for large data centers in Qinghai is below 1.2, surpassing the national average for such facilities.

During the summit, representatives from different sectors finalized ten highly promising projects. Notable among them are the green zero-carbon big data center industrial base project, the Qinghai Zhongke supercomputing project, the information application and big data R&D center project, and the intelligent networked vehicle and data security testing field project. These initiatives highlight the diversity and forward-thinking nature of Qinghai’s big data industry.

Qinghai Province has witnessed significant improvements in the quality and growth of its big data industry in recent years. It now hosts the first root mirror server in Northwestern China, operates a dedicated international Internet data channel in Xining, and boasts the country’s first 100% clean energy traceable green big data center. Additionally, Xining and Haidong have been designated as national “gigabit cities,” and Xining is on track to become a national Internet backbone direct connection point.

At present, over 130 big data companies operate in Qinghai Province, and the scale of the big data industry has reached 10.9 billion yuan, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 32.9%. In line with its continued growth, Qinghai plans to have a total of 32,000 standard racks in big data centers by the end of 2022, with an average shelf rate of around 55%. Moreover, projects under planning and construction indicate that the scale of big data centers in the province will exceed 70,000 racks.

Leveraging its dry and cool climate, abundant clean energy resources, and strategic geographical location, Qinghai Province has effectively embraced the opportunities presented by the national “double carbon” strategy and the “East Count and West Count” project. This proactive approach has facilitated the green development and expansion of Qinghai’s big data industry.

As the big data industry continues to flourish in Qinghai, it not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also creates new opportunities for businesses and investors seeking to capitalize on the potential of the data industry.

