Cuban Exchange Houses Extend Discounts for Online Purchases and Payments in December

Discounts for Online Purchases and Payments Extended in Cuba

Authorities of the Exchange Houses (Cadecas) in Cuba have announced the extension of discounts for online purchases and payments in national currency through magnetic cards from different Cuban banks. According to Cadeca’s Facebook profile, a 6% electronic payment bonus will be available from December 1 to 31. The bonus can be accessed through mobile transfer, ENZONA, or POS using a magnetic card.

The Metropolitan Bank of Havana has also specified that a 6% bonus will be available for purchases made through POS or online payments using QR, Transfermovil, or EnZona. However, they clarified that using the transfer option will not allow customers to benefit from the bonuses offered by the entities.

In addition, the Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) has announced their discounts for December, encouraging customers to utilize electronic payment channels to enjoy the 6% bonus throughout the month.

The Popular Savings Bank (BPA) is also extending a 6% discount for all electronic payments in Cuban pesos in December. The promotion applies to the payment of goods and services through POS or POS, Online Payment, and QR code from Transfermóvil and Enzona by scanning QR codes. It’s specified that the promotion is valid for any type of establishment that makes the sale, as long as payment is made through the indicated channels.

