Home » Cuban Exchange Houses Extend Discounts for Online Purchases and Payments in December
Business

Cuban Exchange Houses Extend Discounts for Online Purchases and Payments in December

by admin
Cuban Exchange Houses Extend Discounts for Online Purchases and Payments in December

Discounts for Online Purchases and Payments Extended in Cuba

Authorities of the Exchange Houses (Cadecas) in Cuba have announced the extension of discounts for online purchases and payments in national currency through magnetic cards from different Cuban banks. According to Cadeca’s Facebook profile, a 6% electronic payment bonus will be available from December 1 to 31. The bonus can be accessed through mobile transfer, ENZONA, or POS using a magnetic card.

The Metropolitan Bank of Havana has also specified that a 6% bonus will be available for purchases made through POS or online payments using QR, Transfermovil, or EnZona. However, they clarified that using the transfer option will not allow customers to benefit from the bonuses offered by the entities.

In addition, the Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) has announced their discounts for December, encouraging customers to utilize electronic payment channels to enjoy the 6% bonus throughout the month.

The Popular Savings Bank (BPA) is also extending a 6% discount for all electronic payments in Cuban pesos in December. The promotion applies to the payment of goods and services through POS or POS, Online Payment, and QR code from Transfermóvil and Enzona by scanning QR codes. It’s specified that the promotion is valid for any type of establishment that makes the sale, as long as payment is made through the indicated channels.

See also  Unlocking the Secrets to Savings: How to Score Deals at Ross Dress for Less

You may also like

The new e-vans can do that

Africa: FAO, closing gender gap in agriculture will...

VW reaches sales record – with its own...

Petrobras shares plunge after 33.8% drop in profit...

Donatella Di Cesare doesn’t give up: she posts...

What does the insolvency of the Signa founder...

Women, Meloni: “Still challenges to face”. Mattarella: “Too...

“Female Founder”: Prejudices that female founders face

Jeep JT Texas Trail 2024: The Ultimate Pickup...

Investor René Benko: Insolvency proceedings opened – News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy