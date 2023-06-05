Current gas consumption in private households: comparison table – have German households saved gas?

How much gas do German households use? Which factors drive up private gas consumption and what is natural gas used for in the home? Read more about the development and current gas consumption of private households and small businesses in Germany.

According to the Federal Network Agency, private households and small commercial customers in Germany account for around 40 percent of the gas consumption responsible, the remaining 60 percent are accounted for by industrial customers. This article deals with the gas consumption of so-called standard load profile customers (SLP customers). This includes private households and commercial customers with an annual gas consumption of up to 1.5 GWh. Read here how the natural gas-Consumption has evolved in this sector and how it is influenced by factors such as outside temperature, living space and user behaviour. Have private households managed to save gas?

Gas consumption in private households: Where is gas used in the household?

Gas heaters are the most common type of heating in Germany. In addition to heating living spaces, which accounts for the largest share of gas consumption in private households and small businesses, natural gas is also used in German households for cooking (gas stove) and for heating water (gas boiler). In addition, some households use electricity generated by burning gas.

Monthly gas consumption of private households in Germany

The following table gives an overview of the development of gas consumption in private households and small businesses. Gas consumption is shown as a monthly average in gigawatt hours per day. You can find the distribution of the total gas consumption in Germany in the sectors of private households vs. industrial customers including a weekly breakdown here.

Month 2022 (in GWh/Tag) 2021 (in GWh/Tag) Ø 2018-2021 (in GWh/Tag) January 2060 2274 2111 February 1858 2130 2046 March 1485 1691 1673 April 1120 1389 976 May 425 864 660 June 266 270 277 July 212 253 246 August 185 307 242 September 405 411 413 October 587 1019 953 November 1184 1669 1607 December 1871 2032 1938

Relationship between gas consumption and temperature

The heating behavior (and thus also the gas consumption) is of course strongly temperature-dependent: the lower the outside temperature drops, the more the heating is turned up. And when it gets warmer outside, less heating is required. For this reason, the temperature in the respective observation period must always be taken into account when comparing gas consumption.

Comparison of gas consumption from 2022 and 2018-2021: have German households saved gas?

A calculation follows that compares the gas consumption values ​​for the current year listed in the table above with the average consumption values ​​from the past three years. Was more or less gas used than in the same month of the reference period? In order to be able to better classify this result with regard to the influence of the outside temperature, the relative development of gas consumption in private households is compared with the monthly average temperatures. Savings in gas consumption are particularly noteworthy trotz lower (colder) or the same temperatures.

January

gas consumption down -2.4%

2.6°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 2.0°C)

–> 0,6 °C warmer temperatures

February

gas consumption down -9.2%

4.3°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 2.2°C)

–> 2,1 °C warmer temperatures

March

gas consumption down -11.2%

5.1°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 4.7°C)

–> 0,4 °C warmer temperatures

April

gas consumption up 14.8%

7.7°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 9.5°C)

–> -1,8 °C colder temperatures

May

gas consumption down -35.6%

14.4°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 12.3°C)

–> 2,1 °C warmer temperatures

June

gas consumption down -4%

18.3°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 18.2°C)

–> 0,1 °C warmer temperatures

July

gas consumption down -13.8%

19.1°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 18.7°C)

–> 0,4 °C warmer temperatures

August

gas consumption down -23.6%

20.2°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 18.7°C)

–> 1,5 °C warmer temperatures

September

gas consumption down -1.9%

13.3°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 14.7°C)

–> -1,4 °C colder temperatures

October

gas consumption down -38.4%

12.5°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 10.3°C)

–> 2,2 °C warmer temperatures

November

gas consumption down -26.3%

6.4°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 5.3°C)

–> 1,1 °C warmer temperatures

December

gas consumption down -3.5%

1.8°C in 2022 (Ø 2018-2021: 3.2°C)

–> -1,4 °C colder temperatures

Factors influencing the individual gas consumption of private households

The level of individual gas consumption varies and, apart from the outside temperatures, also depends on other factors:

– living space

– Form of housing

– Insulation

– Type and age of the heating system

– Number of people

– user behavior.

The size of the apartment probably has the greatest influence on gas consumption. Because the larger the living space, the more gas is needed to heat it. The type of housing and the age of the building also play a decisive role in individual gas consumption. Residents of apartment buildings benefit from the fact that neighboring apartments insulate each other and heat the neighbors, so to speak. As a result, apartment buildings use less gas than single-family homes. Older buildings usually have poorer insulation of walls and windows. Due to the reduced insulation compared to new buildings, older buildings give off more heat to the outside, which is why more heating is required when temperatures are low. The type and age of the heating system should also be taken into account, because efficient heating technology significantly reduces energy consumption in the long term.

The number of people living in the household usually only plays an indirect role in heating, insofar as it often affects the size of the living space. However, if natural gas is used for heating as well as hot water, the size of the household can make a significant difference. The user behavior of the people living in the household is another relevant influencing factor on gas consumption. For example, a relatively high feel-good temperature of 23°C and a preference for cooking on a gas stove or for taking a full bath can have an impact on your gas bill. This news.de article tells you which tricks you can use to lower your heating costs and save money when showering.

