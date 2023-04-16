Home » Czech Republic – Thousands demonstrate against the government in Prague
Rally in Prague Image: AFP

Thousands of people demonstrated against the government in the Czech Republic in Prague on Sunday.

Thousands of people demonstrated against the government in the Czech Republic on Sunday. The protesters called for the resignation of the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which they accuse of caring more about Ukraine’s fate than the well-being of its citizens.

“Shame” and “resignation” were chanted by the participants at the rally in Prague, where banners were also shown calling for the Czech Republic to withdraw from NATO and for peace negotiations in Ukraine.

The protests were directed against the massive increase in food and energy prices, which is accompanied by an inflation rate of currently 15 percent. The rally, called for by the new extra-parliamentary PRO party, followed the motto “Czech Republic against poverty”. A similar protest rally had already taken place a month ago.

The Czech Republic has been struggling with record inflation for a year, which is mainly due to the rise in energy prices in the wake of the Ukraine war. Since the Russian invasion began in February last year, the country has provided significant military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

