International Women's Day draws attention to oppression of women and girls around the world

International Women's Day draws attention to oppression of women and girls around the world

Fully veiled women in Kabul Image: AFP

International Women’s Day on Wednesday draws attention to the oppression and inequality of women and girls around the world. The United Nations deals with women’s rights violations in Afghanistan, Iran and other countries.

International Women’s Day on Wednesday draws attention to the oppression and inequality of women and girls around the world. The United Nations is dealing with women’s rights violations in Afghanistan, Iran and many other countries in a two-week session of the UN Commission on Women’s Rights. At the start, UN Secretary-General António Guterres complained on Tuesday that real equality between women and men was “still 300 years away”.

The situation in Afghanistan is of particular concern, where the radical Islamic Taliban largely ban women and girls from public life. On Tuesday, the EU for the first time imposed targeted sanctions for violence against women, which are aimed at the Taliban and Russian military and police officers who, among other things, have suppressed women’s protests against the Ukraine war.

