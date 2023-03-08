The Government of President Nayib Bukele, through the Consumer Ombudsman, maintains inspections of egg producers and distributors nationwide, in order to guarantee the pocket of Salvadorans.

The operations seek to prevent abusive practices such as speculation and unjustified price increases, which damage the rights and pockets of consumers.

Inspections are carried out at all links in the egg supply chain.

“We are carrying out our work in different agents of the supply chain,” said the president of the Ombudsman, Ricardo Salazar.