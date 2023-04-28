Home » Dagi Bee: She earns her money with these companies
Dagi Bee: She earns her money with these companies

by admin
Dagi Bee: She earns her money with these companies

Dagmar Kazakov became famous on YouTube at the age of 18 as “Dagi Bee” – today the influencer runs several companies.
Andreas Rentz/MTV / Getty Images

Dagmar Kazakov, aka Dagi Bee, is one of the most well-known YouTubers in Germany. She started her career on YouTube in the early 2010s and rose to fame for makeup videos and lifestyle content.

Kazakov has a total of almost twelve million followers across different platforms. Youtube is no longer her main source of income today, as she says.

She is one of the best-known YouTubers in Germany: Dagi Bee. Dagmar Kazakov, as her real name is, became famous on YouTube in the early 2010s. She was only 18 years old then. Today, almost ten years later, Kazakov can still build on this success.

After initially appearing in a few videos by her then-partner – Youtuber Liont – Kazakov released her first own video in 2012 entitled “No-Gos bei Jungs”. This was followed by regular content: make-up videos, lifestyle – everything that occupied the young woman.

