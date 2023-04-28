Home » Flooded basements, landslides and flooded streets in the southwest
Flooded basements, landslides and flooded streets in the southwest

Due to heavy rain, roads in the south-west were flooded on Friday. Photo: dpa/EinsatzReport24


On Friday it will rain so heavily in parts of Baden-Württemberg that streets will be flooded and cellars will fill up. Where is it particularly bad?

In the north of Baden-Württemberg, stormy rains flooded streets on Friday, flooded basements and triggered a landslide in Heidelberg. According to a police spokesman, a house was affected, and the elderly resident was able to be brought to safety unharmed. A structural engineer must now check whether the building is still habitable.

Otherwise, no injuries were initially reported to the police headquarters in Mannheim, Karlsruhe and Heilbronn – but there were manhole covers that had been washed up, fallen trees and roads that were no longer passable. The cities of Heidelberg and Mannheim as well as the Neckar-Odenwald district and the Rhein-Neckar district were particularly affected.



