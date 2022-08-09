Another positive session for De Nora in Piazza Affari. After the rises recorded yesterday, today the stock rises by about 1.9% just above the threshold of 15 euros. Today De Nora, an Italian multinational that offers sustainable technologies for the Green Economy and listed on the Stock Exchange since June 30, has come under the magnifying glass of Credit Suisse which has launched the coverage with an outperform rating and a target price of 18.5 euros. . Analysts from the Swiss investment bank underline the role of “green hydrogen enabler with strong market positions” for the Italian group.