Iberdrola, the second largest energy operator on the French market after EDF, warns its French customers: it is better to turn to other operators to avoid seeing costs in their bills “double or triple” when their contracts are automatically renewed. The warning came via message to 10 thousand users of the Spanish group, about 2% of the total, who next October will have to decide whether or not to stay with their current supplier. A choice that now leaves no room for doubt given the forecasts. Faced with the surge in prices caused by the war in Ukraine, the company prefers to avoid nasty surprises for consumers.

Iberdrola still wants to remain in the French market, where it has made significant investments in renewable energy and currently holds the role of main competitor of the giant Edf (whose nationalization should be completed by next autumn with the public participation which will pass to 100% against the current 80%). A different decision from that of other operators such as Leclerc Energies or Cdiscount Energie, which instead no longer accept new customers.

According to the Spanish group, the “shield” raised by the government to limit the increases in regulated tariffs to 4% is not enough: “We will not be able to supply electricity at a competitive price,” acknowledged a spokesman. In addition to electricity from EDF at discounted prices, “we must also buy electricity on the market” where the cost is “exorbitant”, he then explained to BfmTv the director of Iberdrola France, Emmanuel Rollin.

France, Macron’s appeal to unity: “It’s the end of abundance” news/caro_energia_annuncio_controcorrente_di_iberdrola_scegliete_altri_operatori-7139582/&el=player_ex_7137798″>

The decision of the Iberian operator, however, did not please Emmanuelle Wargon, the president of the Energy Regulation Commission (Cre), who summoned the group’s management on Tuesday. A “useful meeting,” Wargon commented on Twitter at the end of the meeting, recalling the importance of the company “respecting its obligations as a supplier”. But the former housing policy minister acknowledged that other brands could “potentially” throw in the towel. “All the actors are working to ensure that there are no supply problems this winter,” the Cre a president said this morning RMC.

Meanwhile, Paris gets its hands on: the “shield” will remain until the end of the year. But after that “increases could arrive that will be put on the table and discussed”, government spokesman Olivier Veran acknowledged, while President Emmanuel Macron before the Council of Ministers anticipated the “end” of a period of “abundance” and ” lightheartedness “for the French. All this, while Edf in recent days has filed an appeal with the Council of State to request a refund of 8.34 billion euros. The plan to calm the bills, which according to Paris has avoided a 35.4% increase in bills, provides for an increase in the volumes of electricity sold at subsidized prices by EDF to its competitors and a cut in excise duties (1 euro per megawatt hour for private individuals and 0.50 cents for companies). But these measures do not seem to be enough, which is why the Cre has promised to be “extremely vigilant” on the policies of companies in the sector.