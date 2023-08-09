Dear flights, Brussels is asking Italy for clarification on the squeeze: the solution is the market. Urso against Ryanair

ROMA – “The European Commission has contacted the Italian authorities and awaits more detailed information on the precise content” of the squeeze on the price of flights contained in the Asset decreeapproved on Monday in the Council of Ministers.

He tells the news agency Ansa a spokesman for the EU executive while new reports of out-of-control tariffs arriveespecially in connections to Sicily.

Brussels, explains the spokesman, “supports measures aimed at promoting connectivity at affordable prices in line with the rules of the EU internal market”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

