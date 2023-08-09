Milan, Youssouf Fofana new idea for the midfield

Youssouf Fofana is a name recently accosted to Milan. Monaco’s midfielder expires in 2024 and could represent a market opportunity. With Krunic increasingly on the starting list, Furlani is probing the market in search of suitable profiles. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri do not lose sight of other priorities.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 85%

The situation of The Ketelaere it gets complicated. The Belgian’s agents, according to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sportwould shoot high on commissions and player salary. Further meetings will therefore be needed to define the negotiation. If positions remain rigid, the transfer of the Belgian could be skipped, complicating Milan’s plans.

Origi away from Milan: 15%

Even the situation of Divock Origi it’s complicated. The Belgian, according to the Sports Courier, he would have said no to a recent proposal that came to him. It would be the umpteenth refusal of the former Liverpool player who continues to keep the Rossoneri in check. At this point, the chances of the attacker remaining alone at home increase.

Calafiori to Milan: 80%

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, il Milan allegedly reached agreement with Basel for Riccardo Calafiori. The left-handed full-back will move to Milan on a loan option with the right to buy. To complete the operation, however, Ballo-Tourè must accept Werder Bremen’s solution. However, even this negotiation seems to be at an advanced stage. There may be news as early as the weekend.

Fofana to Milan: 25%

Youssouf Fofana is a player who has been followed for some time since Milan. Second Tuttosport, the Rossoneri would be thinking of him to reinforce the midfield in case of Krunic’s departure. The Frenchman has a valuation of around 20 million, but the Rossoneri are aiming for a discount, given his expiring contract. Fofana represents the first alternative to Dominguez for the midfield.

Kabak Al Milan: 10%

Among the many names that are mentioned for the defense of Milan, there is one that is making a comeback. Let’s talk about Ozan Kabak. The central Hoffenheim, according to the portal calciomercato.itwould be Furlani’s idea to strengthen the defence. However, the German club would have asked for 15 million for the 2000 class. To be understood if they will give possible leeway in this case.

David Luciani

