Criminals in Barranquilla stole a millionaire sum of money in just jewelry

Authorities are currently investigating a significant robbery that took place inside a well-known jewelry store located in the north of the city of Barranquilla.

The incident occurred during the night of Sunday, August 6, at the intersection of 82nd street and 44th street. Intelligence agents from the National Police went to the place to examine the situation.

In the course of investigations, it has been revealed that the criminals entered the premises through the roof and took valuables without alerting the security officers present.

According to sources consulted by the newspaper El Heraldo, it is estimated that the value of what was stolen exceeds one hundred million pesos, although the owners of the jewelry store are still calculating the precise losses.

Investigators are currently carrying out analyzes to identify those responsible, present them to the Prosecutor’s Office and provide details of the incident to public opinion.

According to data from the Statistical, Criminal, Contraventional and Operational Information System of the National Police, to date, 391 complaints have been filed for robberies in businesses in Barranquilla so far in 2023.

Case of animal abuse in Barranquilla

Barranquilla is shocked by an incident that occurred on August 5 in the afternoon. The National Police received an emergency call from the community of the Chiquinquirá neighborhood in Barranquilla, located on Calle 41 with Carrera 262, alerting them to a case of animal abuse.

Local residents reported that a dog had been attacked with a knife by a man, causing a wound to one of its hind legs. Semana Magazine pointed out the owner of the canine, who indicated that the family adopted “La Chanda” a decade ago and that she has always preferred to be on the street instead of being locked up in an apartment.

Despite her name, “La Chanda” responds when called, and despite her love of exploring the streets of the neighborhood, she receives care and food from the family that welcomed her a decade ago.

It may interest you: Elizabeth Loaiza was a victim of robbery in Cartagena: “She put the gun in my belly”

At the time, it was discovered that “La Chanda” had heart problems, which led the family to decide not to undergo sterilization surgery.

At the time of the incident, while the dog was in heat, a stray dog ​​mounted her, prompting an aggressive reaction from an intoxicated man, who mercilessly stabbed the dog.

While some neighbors called the police, others tried to help the injured animal. When the police arrived, they immediately recognized that it was a clear case of animal abuse and took action.

The alleged attacker was identified and detained by the Police. The case was presented to the competent authorities and the man was accused of animal abuse. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

