ROME. Against the expensive fuel, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy announces the arrival of a free app that will allow you to know the regional average price of fuel, with geolocation, and also the price charged by each distributor in the desired perimeter. This was reported by Mimit after this morning’s meeting with the representatives of the petrol station associations.

At the moment there are already several applications to find the cheapest distributor close to home, but this is the first “certified” by the state.

(ansa)

The Mitt also communicated that the obligation to communicate petrol prices will be weekly (and not daily) and with each change in the price. Closure due to failure to communicate will take place only after four failed reports within 60 days (and no more after three without time limits, even if not consecutive). Any closure can be decided from 1 to 30 days (previously the forecast was from 7 to 90 days). The penalties for failure to communicate will range from a minimum of 200 to a maximum of 800 depending on the turnover of the plant (previously they reached 6,000 euros).

The Minister – explains a note from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy – “in confirming that the obligation to display the regional average price will be maintained in the decree, meeting the various requests of the categories, presented a series of modifications to achieve the objective of transparency for consumers without, however, weighing on the costs for the categories that offer an important service for the country and to which there is unanimous recognition for the role played even in the most difficult moments, such as during the pandemic”. Furthermore, the Government “has decided to postpone the issuing of the ministerial decree which will define the methods of communicating and displaying prices, within 10 days of the conversion of the decree law”. In addition to the changes on communications and penalties. With these changes – the ministry continues – «the principle of maximum transparency is affirmed, consumers are put in a position to know the average price and also that charged by each distributor. This facilitates the activities of the managers by simplifying the communication procedures and making any sanctions more commensurate”.

Lastly, Minister Urso confirmed that the technical table set up a few days ago will continue to operate until the sector is completely reorganized, which requires various interventions also in view of the green transition for which it is called to play a significant role.