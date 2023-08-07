Death of journalist Patrizia Nettis, the family lawyer: “There is a suspect registered in the register”

“Patricia Nettis he had no reason to commit suicide, leaving a 5-year-old boy alone. We asked for an autopsy of the body and today we know that there is a investigated in the proceedings relating to his death”. To declare it to Italian affairs he is the lawyer Joseph Castellanetalawyer of the husband and parents of Patrizia Nettis, the 41-year-old journalist originally from Gioia del Colle (Bari) found dead on the morning of 29 June in her home, in Fasano. “We have asked for the exhumation of the body, to date it has never been doneautopsy”.

The lawyer said that “the Brindisi prosecutor’s office has started a procedure and there is maximum attention from the carabinieri of the Fasano company who carry out the investigation activity “. “The Brindisi prosecutor is following and collaborating with us and has already made several acts from which measures have emerged. We are listening to people informed about the facts and collecting data according to article 190 bis of the criminal procedure code. We are trying to put together the pieces of a very complicated mosaic” continued the lawyer Castellaneta, who assists Patrizia Nettis’ husband and parents in the role of offended persons.

