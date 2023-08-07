Home » Death of journalist Patrizia Nettis, the family lawyer: “There is a suspect”
Business

Death of journalist Patrizia Nettis, the family lawyer: “There is a suspect”

by admin
Death of journalist Patrizia Nettis, the family lawyer: “There is a suspect”

Death of journalist Patrizia Nettis, the family lawyer: “There is a suspect registered in the register”

Patricia Nettis he had no reason to commit suicide, leaving a 5-year-old boy alone. We asked for an autopsy of the body and today we know that there is a investigated in the proceedings relating to his death”. To declare it to Italian affairs he is the lawyer Joseph Castellanetalawyer of the husband and parents of Patrizia Nettis, the 41-year-old journalist originally from Gioia del Colle (Bari) found dead on the morning of 29 June in her home, in Fasano. “We have asked for the exhumation of the body, to date it has never been doneautopsy”.

The lawyer said that “the Brindisi prosecutor’s office has started a procedure and there is maximum attention from the carabinieri of the Fasano company who carry out the investigation activity “. “The Brindisi prosecutor is following and collaborating with us and has already made several acts from which measures have emerged. We are listening to people informed about the facts and collecting data according to article 190 bis of the criminal procedure code. We are trying to put together the pieces of a very complicated mosaic” continued the lawyer Castellaneta, who assists Patrizia Nettis’ husband and parents in the role of offended persons.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Inter, Covid effect on commercial revenues but with capital gains the deficit will be reduced

You may also like

Parties – Bartsch warns against the liquidation of...

Berkshire Hathaway on new highs after Q2 accounts

Germany’s Export Share to China Hits Lowest Level...

Study: 12 percent of municipalities increased property tax...

Tesla, the CFO Kirkhorn leaves a surprise. And...

Postage increase collapsed: now Swiss Post is saving...

National Bitcoin Office Calls for Urgent Review of...

U.S. Non-Agricultural Employment Weakens as Gold and Silver...

GEDI and Nord Est Multimedia sign the preliminary...

Politics – Amthor describes Faeser’s advance as an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy