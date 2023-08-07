Lose cm on hips and waist, how the anti-bacon diet suitable for everyone works

Losing cm on the hips and waist is the desire of those who go on a diet and start exercising. Here is the anti-bacon diet suitable for everyone.

Women and men accumulate fat mainly on the hips and waist. These are the parts of the body that you want to reshape right away when you start going to the gym but especially when you start a diet. It is possible to reduce and tone them with nutrition, in particular with anti-bacon diet which is suitable for everyone.

When you intend to lose weight and refine some part of your body, you have the option of resorting to various diets and restrictive food regimes, but no one has ever resorted to this targeted type of diet. Here’s how it works and why it’s suitable for everyone.

What does the anti-bacon diet consist of, the food style to lose cm on the hips and waist

The anti-bacon diet favors the consumption of foods that help burn fat, viz fiber and unsaturated fat, such as olive oil, nuts, avocados, eggs, fatty fish, which increase the sense of satiety and encourage you to eat less. It is then based on the right daily consumption of protein, which help build muscle and maintain lean body mass. Approximately 70 g of protein should be consumed every day and the intake should increase if you practice physical activity. Especially the anti-bacon diet is all about calorie counting and the so-called calorie deficit, according to which, in order to lose weight and lose inches too many, it is essential that the calories burned by the body are more than those taken in.

The pillars of the anti-pancetta diet – tantasalute.it

To calculate it you can use an online tool called Body Weight Planner del National Institutes of Health. To use it, simply enter information about your current weight, the physical activity performed, the weight goal you want to reach and how long it will take. Those who, on the other hand, do not like to use this type of tool and do not want to count calories, can introduce the anti-bacon diet in a much simpler way, that is, by halving (or reducing) the amount of food they are used to consuming daily.

For example, the usual plate of pasta eaten at lunch should be divided in two, so that you can eat some for lunch and some for dinner. And the same goes for any other dish. Apart from counting calories, in this type of diet they go therefore prefer fats and proteins while simple carbohydrates should be minimized because these are converted into sugar and can cause high blood sugar and a greater accumulation of abdominal fat.

How the anti-pancetta diet works and what it consists of (tantasalute.it)

Finally, in an approach that aims to lose too many cm on the abdomen and sides, the right hydration cannot be missing. In fact, hunger is often confused with thirst. If you’re really hungry, the ideal is not to throw yourself on junk foods, but on foods rich in protein and some carbohydrates, such as a protein bar made from whole grains. Speaking of thirst, those who follow the anti-bacon diet would do better to avoid the immoderate consumption of alcohol, because it forces the liver to primarily dispose of this substance and to accumulate the rest of the nutrients as body fat. By following the simple pillars, losing cm on the hips and waist becomes easier and less frustrating.