Def, majority rejects the budget variance in the House

ROME. The Chamber of Deputies rejects the majority resolution on the budget variance. An absolute majority of the members of the Assembly was needed, which was not achieved: the text was rejected with 195 yes, 105 abstentions and 19 no.

The outcome of the vote was proclaimed by the vice president Fabio Rampelli but initially no one had understood that the rejection of that resolution, for which a qualified majority is required, would make it impossible to vote on the resolutions on the Def. After almost a minute of uncertainty, the applause of the opposition started. To be approved, the resolution on the budget slippage in the House had to pass with at least 201 votes in favor, a goal that the majority missed by six votes. The deputies of the majority voted in favour, those of the Pd and M5S abstained, while those of Avs and the Third Pole voted against. After a few seconds of uncertainty, the opposition burst into applause. The session is now suspended: the non-approval of the resolution on the budget variance does not in fact allow the resolutions on the Def.

Meloni: “Slide, but the Def will be approved”

From the bilateral meeting in London, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks of a “bad impression”, a “slip”, but “I don’t see any political signs”. The Def – she says – “will be approved by Parliament in the next few days, in the next few hours, we will keep our commitment”. On the contrary: “We will spend all the money in the best possible way”, she points out. «I believe – he adds however – that everyone should be called to their responsibility, because we are facing a situation that is not easy, we are doing our best, even today we are not saving ourselves, and I think that no one should be spared because this is not a phase that can be taken lightly».

The CDM confirmed on May 1st

The premier also confirms the CDM of May 1, which “for me – she says – is confirmed for now”. «May 1st – she underlines – is Workers’ Day and we want a signal on the world of work. We also called the unions for Sunday evening, I’m sorry but these were the times. Everything is organised, but I am confident that I can manage.’

The reactions

“It never happened, never. The offices are checking but, from a political and procedural point of view, it is plausible that they will have to rewrite the Def», says Verdi-Si deputy Nicola Fratoianni, speaking to journalists in the Chamber.

After the rejection, the president Lorenzo Fontana convened the Conference of group leaders of the Chamber to evaluate how to proceed with the work of the Chamber. “No political problem – cuts short the Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, leaving the Chamber visibly irritated -, is that the deputies either do not know or do not realize”.

«What happened in the Chamber, where the government did not reach the numbers to approve the resolution on the budget variance, is something never seen before – continues Michele Gubitosa, vice president of the 5 Star Movement – It is a sensational episode, which plastically shows all the unpreparedness of this executive. Despite a very large majority, they have not even managed to approve the main economic measure of our country. The truth is that the government is incapable, it is not able to lead Italy. Prime Minister Meloni must immediately go up to Colle and be advised by Mattarella to get out of a situation that, frankly, leaves us speechless and embarrasses us for them. They said they were ready, but they were just ready to leave for the bridge.’ “The majority is collapsing; do not think of starting over in the CDM without going through the Colle», share Luana Zanella and Marco Grimaldi, group leader and deputy group leader of the Verdi Alliance and the Left in the Chamber.

The Deputy Minister of the Economy, Maurizio Leo, questioned by reporters in the Chamber, speaks of a “confused situation”. “It will be necessary to create a new Council of Ministers which varies the gap – he explains. Everything was based on a deviation between 4.35 and 4.5%, now we will have to see, maybe even 4.49. Then go back to the Senate, to the House. Palazzo Chigi will decide ». As for the confirmation of the Council of Ministers on May 1st, he concludes: “Let’s see”.

For Simona Bonafè, deputy group leader of the deputies of the Democratic Party, «what happened today in the Chamber is direct testimony that the country is governed by a band of amateurs in disarray unable to guarantee social and economic stability. Without the majority approval of the resolution on the Def there will be no budget deviation necessary to support families starting from the announced cut in the tax wedge for low-middle incomes”. «One of two things – the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, increases the dose -: either we are facing an episode of unforgivable sloppiness or the full-blown proof of the divisions of the majority. In both cases, the total inadequacy of this government and this majority is demonstrated, which will have to answer to the country”. “They went under due to lack of the necessary votes on the budget variance – he continues -, which is a fundamental decision that impacts on public finances and therefore on families and businesses. We are amateurish, the problem is that Italy and its credibility are paying for it».