Deficit maneuver, 14 billion more. Giorgetti hopes: “Brussels will understand”

ROME – The risk is in the request, the understanding entrusted to “political” Europe which will understand. When Giancarlo Giorgetti finds himself reeling off estimates of the deficit and debt in the press room of Palazzo Chigi, the narrative of the responsible maneuver no longer holds up.

And the Minister of Economy has no choice but to resort to the image of the European Commission “where there are people who do politics, unlike central bankers who do their job and decide independently of other types of considerations”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

