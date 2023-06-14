Del Vecchio legacy, succession rebus. Feud between the sons and Delfin dividends

Del Vecchio inheritance, the Delfin dividend node and family quarrels

With the death of Silvio Berlusconi the question has also arisen inheritancebut if as far as the former prime minister is concerned, the details on his wishes, in the case of another great entrepreneur who died last year, however, you know everythingbut this has not prevented the outbreak of a profit among the heirs.

The succession of the owner of Essilux Leonardo Del Vecchio – we read in the Corriere della Sera – a chapter is still open. The practice in theory would have ended, in substance, fin since July a year agowith the allocation of shares of dolphin garlic eight heirs who have 12.5% ​​each of the holding which contains almost all of the founder’s assets.

Subtract but a last chapter. It concerns the other legacies included in the will, which must be performed by the heirs. As can be seen from testament immediately made public, it is about three voices. The allotment of inheritance taxes, whose share to be paid by the heirs is estimated at around 110 million; the passage of two houses owned of Delfin, valued at around 80 million, in favor of the lady I gush.

