Google releases the QPR3 and the Feature Drop for Pixel, Pixel Watch and Fitbit: the news

Exactly three months after the previous one, also in this case one week later than expected, Google has released the QPR3 for Android 13 with the June security patch in addition to Pixel Feature Drop for compatible Pixels i.e. compatible i.e. Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google had started beta testing of QPR3 last March 16, after the release of QPR2. The latest beta, the third, was released on April 21st.

PIXEL FEATURE DROP

FEATURE DROP PER PIXEL The Pixel Feature Drop brings many new features, not only to compatible Pixel smartphones but also to the Pixel Watch and Fitbit wearables. Let’s start with the traffic accident detection which will now also allow you to send emergency alerts to predefined numbers in case of danger. In addition to contacting emergency services, your real-time location and call status can also be shared with your emergency contacts.

Another novelty concerns the possibility of asking Google Assistant to perform location sharing in an emergency oh you schedule a security check after a certain amount of time. If you do not respond to the check after the set duration, emergency calls will be made and your location will be shared in real time.

On Pixel 6 and later, it will now be possible to take a self-timer photo (via Google Camera 8.9) simply raising the palm of the hand which will activate a reset timer of 3 or 10 seconds. A yellow box will identify the user's hand before starting the shooting sequence. Pixel 7 Pro's Macro Focus mode is now also available in videos allowing users to take close-up videos by taking advantage of the auto focus featured on the ultra wide angle lens. On Pixel 6 and later come the cinematic backgrounds that use artificial intelligence to transform photos from 2D to 3D. In addition, they also arrive wallpapers with emojis which allow you to mix and match over 4,000 emojis with different patterns and colors.

Il voice recorder is enriched with a function for transcribe into text which can be exported to Google Docs. The feature also allows you to generate automatic labels to easily search for parts within recordings.

“Adaptive Charging” uses Google’s artificial intelligence to help extend Pixel battery life. When the phone is put on charge, in fact, a forecast of the charging session will be made based on previous habits. The charge will be brought to 100% just one hour earlier than expected. On Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a, adaptive haptic feedback now allows you to lower the intensity of the vibration when it detects that you are on a hard and flat surface such as a desk or table.

It also comes quick access to smart home controls which allows you to control connected accessories directly from the lock screen of your Pixels when using the Google Home app. Through the home panel, which now has a new design, you can turn off the lights, adjust the temperature, see the surveillance cameras and more.

FEATURE DROP PER PIXEL WATCH News has also arrived on the Pixel Watch which with the Feature Drop will now be able to check blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and identify changes during sleep. Pixel Watch will also now be able to constantly monitor your heart rateboth day and night and to send a notification in case a too high or too low rhythm is detected.

Pixel Watch can now automatically pause workouts, runs, walks and bike rides and then resumes, always automatically, if training starts again. Finally, Google Assistant is now available for Wear OS in new languages ​​and locationsincluding Italian (as well as Portuguese, Swedish, Polish and Spanish).

FEATURE DROP PER FITBIT Finally, news also arrives on Fitibit wearables. Among these, the "exercise" menu now offers a complete list of modes to choose from, without having to open the mobile app, (on Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3), the ability to easily check your daily preparation score, track your menstrual cycle (on Sense 2 and Versa 4) and receive notifications in multiple languages.

On Sense 2 and Versa 4 you can change the watch face with a long press on the home screen. On Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3, new watch faces with health statistics have also arrived

QPR3: THE COMPLETE CHANGELOG

Compared to the previous Quarterly Platform Release, QPR3 is decidedly full-bodied, as is the specific update reserved for Pixels which brings with it 32 fixes and improvements in various areas, including device stability, connectivity, performance and more, in addition to ‘adding new features.

Audio Fixed an issue that occasionally caused echo or acoustic feedback when using wired headphones*[1] Fixed an issue that occasionally caused some voices to be suppressed in VOIP calls made using certain apps*[2] Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented call audio from being transferred between phone and paired devices

Battery and charging General improvements to charging, battery usage, or thermal performance under certain conditions Improvements for battery usage when using the front camera in certain apps or conditions*[2]

Bluetooth General improvements to Bluetooth stability and performance under certain conditions Improvements to connection stability with some Bluetooth LE headphones or accessories

Camera ​ General improvements to camera stability and performance under certain conditions

Displays and graphics Fixed an issue that caused the display brightness level to adjust when switching between user profiles

Framework Improvements to work profile account sync or connection between certain apps

sensors Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented NFC from activating until the device restarted

System General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions

Telephony Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented eSIM from being activated under certain conditions*[2] General improvements to network connection stability and performance under certain conditions

User interface Added option to disable PIN entry animation on lock screen Fixed an issue where app titles would occasionally appear truncated or clipped in the drawer Fixed an issue that caused some notifications to appear grouped with rounded corners Fixed an issue that caused coloring or shading on the drawer under certain conditions Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the device to become unresponsive after quick lock and unlock Fixed an issue that caused the keyboard to occasionally pop up when accessing the home screen Fixed an issue that occasionally caused lock screen notifications to overlay the padlock icon Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the charging status lock screen to appear when the device was not connected to a charger Fixed an issue that occasionally hid the notification shade or showed it empty in the notification shade Fixed an issue that occasionally caused notifications to overlap outside the bounds of the notification shade Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the volume control panel at the bottom of the screen to cut off Fixed an issue that occasionally causes the wallpaper to disappear when opening or closing the notification shade Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented the keyboard from appearing when the notification shade is expanded Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented the mobile network icon from appearing in the status bar Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the Quick Settings buttons to stop responding to touch input Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented Quick Settings from expanding when scrolling down Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented work profile account onboarding during first time setup Fix that improves the sensitivity or touch response of the lock screen under certain conditions

Wi-Fi General improvements to Wi-Fi network connection stability and performance under certain conditions*[3]

*[1] Incluso su Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5a

*[2] Even your Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[3] Even your Pixel 7a

DOWNLOAD OTA E FACTORY IMAGE