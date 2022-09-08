Queen Elizabeth is dead. Charles is the new king.

The 96-year-old sovereign died today in the Scottish residence of Balmoral, where her condition – fragile in recent times despite her iron temper – had worsened in the past few hours. The official announcement came with a note from Buckingham Palace: “Her Majesty died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral,” she reads. In the text it is specified, with reference to Charles and Camilla, that “the King and Queen consort will remain in Balmoral tonight and will return to London tomorrow”. The BBC followed the announcement by a moment of silence and the sound of the hymn God Save the Queen.

The sovereign, who showed herself in public standing but fragile two days ago in the Scottish residence of Balmoral for the handover to the head of the British government between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, premier number 15 of her 70 years of reignshe had already been forced to give up a virtual meeting yesterday.

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, expresses deep condolences for the disappearance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth, a note reads, has been “the absolute protagonist of world history in the last seventy years”. To the Royal Family, to the Governments and to all citizens of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth countries, our deepest condolences.

After news of growing concerns about Queen Elizabeth II's health, dozens of subjects are beginning to gather in front of the Queen Elizabeth II's castle in Balmoral, Scotland.

INTERRUPTED CHANGE OF THE GUARD – After news of the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who is in the royal residence in Scotland at Balmoral, the customary changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was interrupted. This is indicated by a sign in front of the royal palace in London that reads: “No changing of the guard today”, as evidenced by an image spread by the British media.

WEB IN TILT – Confirming the attention of the whole world on what is happening at Balmoral the royal family’s website went haywire after news of a deteriorating health for the queen broke out Elizabeth. An error message appeared on the monitors saying: “Gateway time-out”.

BBC CHANGES THE PROGRAM – At the news of the growing concerns of doctors for the health of Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC has interrupted the programming of its first channel to broadcast continuous updates on the sovereign.

LIZ TRUSS – “The whole country is deeply concerned about the news from Buckingham Palace “about the plight of Elizabeth II, said Truss.” My thoughts and the thoughts of all the people of the United Kingdom are for Her Majesty the Queen and her family in this moment “, he added. Similar tones from the president of the House of Commons, Lyndsay Hoyle, who said in the classroom that he was” certain to cast the votes of the whole country “in expressing the hope that the sovereign could recover.