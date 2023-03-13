Delmastro, the proposal to solve prison overcrowding

Il undersecretary to Justice Andrew Delmastro, launches a bill intended to be discussed. It’s about a measure to solve the problem of the overcrowding from the prisons. The idea – reads the Messenger – is that of intervene on the inmates drug addictstransferring them to private facilities dedicated to them. An initiative “shared” by the government and, above all, by Minister Carlo Nordicwhich arises from the intention always claimed by Giorgia Melons to reach not only the certainty of punishment but also an offer of greater guarantees for citizens. “Italian prisons – Delamstro explains to Messaggero – are vastly overcrowded. According to the latest data – dating back to February – compared to a regular capacity of 51,285, the inmates I am 56.319. And of these, according to the annual report to Parliament, the 30% are drug addicts.

“That is to say – continues Delmastro al Messaggero – that prison overcrowding is fixable just addressing the problem of addictions. If we then add that the current reference law is the dpr del 1990 which indicates that addicts should stay in suitable institutions for therapeutic programs and of rehabilitationit’s clear that the system doesn’t work. I’m filing out the details but it’s there total sharing. The minister Nordic he agrees because the text meets his own liberal culture. With the supervisory judiciary he will open a dialogue table. Already in the sentence, the judge can replace i days in jail indicated with an equal number near a protected community. That is, if you are sentenced to two years you can serve them all there. If you then employ 8 months to detoxfor the remaining time the community will help you train you it’s at find work“.

