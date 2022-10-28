Home Business Demand has increased, large orders have continued, and the prosperity of the oil service industry has continued to improve
Business

Demand has increased, large orders have continued, and the prosperity of the oil service industry has continued to improve

by admin
Demand has increased, large orders have continued, and the prosperity of the oil service industry has continued to improve

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-28 11:23:13

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

COSL disclosed its third quarterly report. Benefiting from the continuous recovery of the oil service market, the operation volume and equipment utilization rate of the main business lines of the company’s various segments increased year-on-year. In the first three quarters, the net profit was 2.063 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 42%. Among them, the third quarter realized a profit of 961 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 47.6%. Statistics show that among the oil service companies that have disclosed their three quarterly reports, companies such as COSL, CNOOC Development, Potential Hengxin, and Petrochemical Machinery have all handed over a good quarterly report card, with the highest performance increase nearly 6 times. According to industry insiders, affected by the rise in oil prices, overseas oil companies have increased their purchases of oil service equipment, coupled with the positive expectations of the domestic action plan for increasing reserves and production, the oil service equipment industry has continued to improve.

Demand has increased, large orders have continued, and the prosperity of the oil service industry has continued to improve

COSL disclosed its third quarterly report. Benefiting from the continuous recovery of the oil service market, the operation volume and equipment utilization rate of the main business lines of the company’s various segments increased year-on-year. In the first three quarters, the net profit was 2.063 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 42%. Among them, the third quarter realized a profit of 961 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 47.6%. Statistics show that among the oil service companies that have disclosed their three quarterly reports, companies such as COSL, CNOOC Development, Potential Hengxin, and Petrochemical Machinery have all handed over a good quarterly report card, with the highest performance increase nearly 6 times. According to industry insiders, affected by the rise in oil prices, overseas oil companies have increased their purchases of oil service equipment, coupled with the positive expectations of the domestic action plan for increasing reserves and production, the oil service equipment industry has continued to improve.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  UK stocks up; Investing.com UK 100 up 0.48% at close By Investing.com

You may also like

21Shares: here is the methodology to select the...

Golden Week Commentary: The decline in the price...

Red meat and wine will not be penalized...

Inflation, Istat data for October 2022: jump to...

Soaring sales, explosive profits and cash flow of...

Trade Republic expands savings solutions: thematic investments and...

– OFweek

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio restyling, finally there...

Does fast charging damage the battery?He’s two-year experiment...

Publishing, the Eldorado of comic books: + 23.7%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy