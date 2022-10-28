Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-10-28

COSL disclosed its third quarterly report. Benefiting from the continuous recovery of the oil service market, the operation volume and equipment utilization rate of the main business lines of the company’s various segments increased year-on-year. In the first three quarters, the net profit was 2.063 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 42%. Among them, the third quarter realized a profit of 961 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 47.6%. Statistics show that among the oil service companies that have disclosed their three quarterly reports, companies such as COSL, CNOOC Development, Potential Hengxin, and Petrochemical Machinery have all handed over a good quarterly report card, with the highest performance increase nearly 6 times. According to industry insiders, affected by the rise in oil prices, overseas oil companies have increased their purchases of oil service equipment, coupled with the positive expectations of the domestic action plan for increasing reserves and production, the oil service equipment industry has continued to improve.

Demand has increased, large orders have continued, and the prosperity of the oil service industry has continued to improve