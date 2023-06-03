Deutsche Bahn increases reservation prices – also in 1st class

Deutsche Bahn is increasing prices for reservations and will in future also be asking for payment in 1st class

Deutsche Bahn announces that the fees for seat reservations at saver fares will increase. For the first time, passengers in first class are also being asked to pay for these tickets.

Under the heading “New offers for the June 2023 timetable change”, Deutsche Bahn announced that there would be “adjustments to prices and services” for what it called the “small timetable change” on June 11, 2023. Affected are the free seat reservations in the first class – which will be omitted in the future – and the “reservation fee” for the 2nd class, which will rise from 4.50 euros to 4.90 euros.

Shinkansen trains Japan’s Alfa-X will be the world’s fastest train

Both increases are only intended for “super saver prices and saver prices”, the much more expensive flex tariffs are not affected. In addition, there will be a “discontinuation of the permanent reservation offer”, an offer that previously allowed 46 reservations for 31 days.

Punctuality problems at Deutsche Bahn



Deutsche Bahn is currently in a collective bargaining dispute with the EVG trade union. The EVG had announced further warning strikes on Wednesday without initially naming a date. On Thursday evening, according to its own statements, it sent a short-term invitation to talks to the railway negotiators in order to avert the strike if necessary. It was initially unclear whether Deutsche Bahn wanted to respond to the offer of talks.

In the meantime, the railway company has announced that its long-distance trains reached 65.5 percent of their stops on time in May – the ICE and IC trains have never been so unpunctual this year. Compared to the previous month, the value fell by a good five percentage points, as the railway announced on Friday. The formulated goal of well over 70 percent punctuality rate is therefore a long way off.

Coronavirus: Virales Video – Frau hustet Mann im Zug in Australien an”,”hiddenSources”:[[“STERN”,”stern-online”],[“STERN”,”Videoquellen”,”Eigenproduktion”,”Premiere”]],”technicalTags”:[“weiteres”]},”timeoutMillis”:100000,”redirectCount”:12,”posterImage”:”https://image.stern.de/9179226/t/g4/v3/w960/r1.7778/-/frau-hustet-passagier-im-zug-an.jpg”,”playerId”:”1y5BJ6P4F”,”length”:”PT1M8S”,”disableAutoplay”:false,”disableAds”:false,”adZone”:”wirtschaft”,”accountId”:”1203065853″}”>



A train is considered punctual in the statistics as long as it does not arrive at a station with a delay of more than six minutes. Train cancellations or missed connecting trains are not taken into account – accordingly, warning strikes with train cancellations are not readable in the statistics.

Sources: Deutsche BahnDPA

km